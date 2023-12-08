Princess Charlotte and Louis's special treatment at Christmas that Prince George never got

Princess Charlotte and Louis's special treatment at Christmas was something Prince George never got.

As the future King and the oldest of Prince William and Kate’s children, Prince George has often been the first of his siblings to make certain public appearances. He was first to have the treat of accompanying their parents to Wimbledon and became the first to attend a sporting event overseas when he watched the Rugby World Cup with Prince William in France.

However, there were two notable festive occasions where he technically didn’t get to do things ahead of his siblings. Prince George missed out on Princess Charlotte and Louis’s special treatment as both of them made their debut walking to church on Christmas Day at a younger age than him.

(Image credit: Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Back in 2019, Prince George and Charlotte delighted fans when they appeared side-by-side with the Prince and Princess of Wales and the wider Royal Family in Norfolk on Christmas Day. Traditionally the royals celebrate at Sandringham House and walk to church together on Christmas Day to attend a festive service.

That year was the first time any of Prince William and Kate’s children had accompanied them and Prince George was six and Princess Charlotte just four. After much anticipation, last year Prince Louis made his own debut walking to church with the rest of the Wales family on Christmas Day.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

He was four at the time, just like his sister had been for her first walk to church. Princess Charlotte and Louis’s specialtreatment was that they got to enjoy this annual family tradition a full two years earlier than Prince George.

He will never again get to make his Christmas Day debut and it seems as though Prince William and Kate preferred to wait longer to permit him to join them. It’s not clear why, but it could be that they simply didn’t want Prince George to feel any pressure on Christmas Day at a younger age with so much scrutiny focused on him.

Princess Charlotte might have been four but at least she had the comfort of walking to church with her big brother too, perhaps lessening any potential nerves or too much attention.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Prince Louis also had both of his siblings for company last year and royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams has previously suggested to Express.co.uk that the Prince and Princess of Wales are very aware of how much attention their children are being exposed to. He also expressed his belief that this is especially true with Prince George, who as second in the royal line of succession, has a huge future ahead.

"[They] are wisely concerned at any overexposure of him and of Charlotte and Louis,” he alleged. "The younger they are, the more likely they are to steal the show with childish antics which get publicised worldwide and make the monarchy seem more relatable."

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Richard went on to claim, "We are fed titbits, that George enjoys dancing, plays tennis or likes a pizza, and we get regular photographs of him on special occasions and see him at certain royal events. His parents, however, are well aware of the need for him and his siblings to have privacy as they grow up."

Now they've all made their debut - albeit at different ages - Prince George, Charlotte and Louis are expected to walk all together to church again this year and this is the only time they're likely to be seen publicly during the festive period.