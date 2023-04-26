Princess Catherine's subtle shuffle achieves the perfect photo position - and fans are loving it after a video of her using this method has resurfaced.

The Princess of Wales’ technique for getting into the right position for a royal photo in Denmark in 2022 has been highlighted in a video.

Princess Catherine’s shuffle has been praised by fans who love her understated approach and have suggested possible reasons for it.

The Princess of Wales is well-known for her passion for photography and although her son Prince Louis’ birthday photos this year broke with the tradition of being taken by his proud mom we have seen another of her snaps recently. Prince William and Princess Catherine’s tribute to Queen Elizabeth on what would’ve been her 97th birthday included a never-before-seen family picture taken at Balmoral. However, whilst the future Queen Consort might love taking pictures, she’s also incredibly familiar with being the other side of the camera.

So much so, that she’s mastered a unique method of getting into position for the perfect shot. Now Princess Catherine’s subtle shuffle technique has resurfaced on social media and fans can’t help being bowled over by this intriguing approach.

In February 2022 Princess Catherine enjoyed a solo trip to Denmark and during her time at Christian IX’s Palace with Queen Margrethe and Crown Princess Mary, photographers captured brilliant photos of the three royals. But there was one part of this photocall that some might not have noticed - Princess Catherine’s subtle shuffle.

A video clip of the royals getting into position for the photos has recently been shared on TikTok by @10lovelycatherine and it’s got quite the reaction. In the video, Princess Catherine can be seen being encouraged by Queen Margrethe to move closer to her.

Facing forward the entire time, the senior British royal then began shuffling her feet in tiny increments until she was positioned perfectly next to the Queen.

(Image credit: Photo by Arthur Edwards - Pool/Getty Images)

Once in the right place, she and Queen Margrethe appear to exchange a few words happily together as the cameras snap their shots. The TikTok video now has over 100K likes and fans took to the comments to express their delight about Princess Catherine’s subtle shuffle.

One person admiringly responded, “She is very intelligent to handle everything with such grace 🥰”.

“That’s actually impressive her shoulders don’t move. She's great 😂🥰,” someone else declared, echoing this sentiment.

“She's aligning herself with Queen [Margrethe] using soldiers’ technique,” another person suggested.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage via Getty)

Whilst a fourth person provided a potential reason for Princess Catherine’s subtle shuffle being her go-to technique, writing, “I think she’s making sure not to stand ahead of the Queen.”

Whatever the real reason behind Princess Catherine’s movements it certainly helped to achieve some pretty special photos of the three royals. Professional photographer Matt Porteous, who’s taken several pictures of her over the years, one revealed Princess Catherine’s “eye” for photos.

"Catherine has an incredible eye for style, she knows what will look best in these scenes which makes my life easy,” he told Hello! (opens in new tab), before adding, “Catherine has an amazing eye for photos so will always point us in the right direction for light and backdrops.”