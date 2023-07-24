Princess Catherine borrowed this pair of bold earrings from Carole Middleton - as the pair have a 'shared mother-daughter fashion taste'

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Catherine borrowed a pair of stunning earrings from Carole Middleton many years ago, and a fashion expert has just revealed the similarities between the styles of this mother and daughter duo.

Princess Catherine has an enviable wardrobe and has inherited a huge collection of royal jewellery.

However, one of her stunning pieces was reportedly lent to her by her mother, Carole Middleton.

Catherine, the Princess of Wales, has been seen wearing a vast collection of jewellery pieces over the years. Whether they are earrings from a less expensive high street brand or a pair of diamond and pearl earrings inherited from the late Princess Diana, Catherine has an assorted range of expensive and inexpensive pieces in her collection.

Despite the variety in her jewellery box, it has been revealed that she and Carole Middleton have shared pieces on occasion and in fact, an iconic pair of earrings worn by the Princess, was actually her mother's! This pair is of course the stunning blue topaz and diamond drop earrings from Robinson Pelham which retailed at around £14,300 before they were sold out. The Princess of Wales wore this elegant pair of earrings to the 2015 film premiere of the James Bond movie Spectre.

Susie Nelson, a style expert and founder of Modes and More told Express,"Kate and Carole's shared mother-daughter fashion taste goes down to the smallest details. They both like jewellery by Cassandra Goad and Kiki McDonough. Princess Kate is thought to have borrowed her mother's earrings for a James Bond premiere."

Although there aren't images of Carole in these earrings it has been reported that she wore them back in 2011 for her daughter's wedding reception at Buckingham Palace. The expert added, "[the earrings] which Carole had worn to her daughter's wedding reception years earlier."

The expert added that the pair actually have very similar styles and have often had crossovers in their looks. "Kate and Carole are both easy to dress as they are tall and slim. They have similar colouring, so, the same colours will suit them both. They both suit an elegant approach to dressing without layers of frills. Why does Carole borrow Kate's clothes? Because she thinks they will suit her, and it's an interesting reversal of the daughter pinching her mother's items," she said.

Susie added that there is an environmental benefit to this sharing of clothing. "Re-wearing and sharing clothes also gives a positive environmental message against 'throwaway' fast fashion. Carole is 68 years young and takes care of herself. She has said she wants to be an active grandmother, climbing trees and riding bikes with her grandchildren."

The expert added that Carole opts for fashion that 'works for her' and is able to dress for any occasion, much like her daughter. "Regarding her youthful fashion sense, she is aware of what is on the catwalk but tends to stick to what works for her, be it jeans and a white shirt, frocks for Wimbledon or formal clothes for Westminster," Susie concluded.