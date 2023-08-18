Princess Beatrice’s ‘magical’ birthday outfit accessory revealed - and it’s a family favourite!

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Beatrice’s “magical” birthday outfit accessory has been revealed - and it’s apparently a favourite with her family too!

The King’s niece celebrated her 35th birthday on 8th August and her mum Sarah Ferguson has now shared details about the big day.

The family enjoyed a fairy picnic and Princess Beatrice apparently wore some fairy wings at some point in the day.

Princess Beatrice celebrated her 35th birthday on 8th August and exciting details have now been shared about how she spent this special occasion - and, just as importantly, what she wore. Speaking on her Tea Talks podcast with co-host Sarah Thomson, the Duchess of York had previously teased that she’d been spending time blowing up balloons for her daughter’s birthday. This could suggest that it was spent at her Royal Lodge home in Windsor and in the latest episode Sarah Ferguson went into a little more detail about the day.

The Duchess explained that Princess Beatrice’s “magical” birthday outfit accessory was something they’d both worn that day. And they apparently weren’t the only ones as the occasion featured a very cute “fairytale hunt” for the Princess’ daughter Sienna Mapelli Mozzi.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

“I hid many different fairies in the garden and I sent Sienna on a fairytale hunt to find the fairies - with wings on,” Sarah declared, before adding, “She lasted with the wings on for quite a while before Beatrice and I put the wings on.”

So it seems that over whatever special outfit Princess Beatrice chose to wear on her birthday she placed a pair of fairy wings - at least for some of the day. Since Sienna appears to be a fairy fan, she might well have been delighted to see her doting mum put them on after she’d tired of them - apparently before her grandmother also had a go at wearing them.

Sarah then went on to explain that “once she’d found all the fairies”, they all had a “fairy picnic”. She described this as a “magical day for Beatrice’s birthday”.

(Image credit: Photo by Darren Gerrish/WireImage for The Hill House Home)

This was Princess Beatrice’s second birthday since becoming a mum and it’s heart-warming that she embraced her daughter’s interests so much into her big day - not to mention her accessories choice!

Ahead of her birthday, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi had been away and Sienna had been staying with Sarah at the Royal Lodge. On her podcast Sarah had previously revealed Sienna’s “favourite thing ever” and how she’d enjoyed playing in Windsor Great Park during this time.

Sienna will celebrate her own birthday next month when she turns 2 on 18th September. If her interest in fairies persists until then it’s possible Princess Beatrice’s “magical” birthday outfit accessory could be worn again here.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

The young royal has yet to make her public debut and the last time fans saw Princess Beatrice at a public occasion was Wimbledon in July. As a non-working royal this might not be considered surprising as she doesn’t undertake official engagements. It’s not known when she could next be seen in public with the Royal Family, though it could potentially be in the run-up to Christmas as she’s attended the Princess of Wales’ carol concert in previous years with Edoardo.