Princess Beatrice’s daughter Sienna’s ‘favourite thing ever’ all down to ‘force of nature’ King Charles
Sienna’s 'favourite thing ever' has been revealed by the Duchess of York and she's credited King Charles for his 'vision'
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Princess Beatrice’s daughter Sienna’s “favourite thing ever” is apparently all down to “force of nature” King Charles.
- The Duchess of York has shared a sweet anecdote about her granddaughter Sienna Mapelli Mozzi enjoying a playground that she claimed was King Charles’ “vision”.
- She explained that she sent His Majesty a card with pictures of Sienna at the playground and wrote a message of admiration to him.
- This royal news comes as we revealed the one wardrobe item Kate Middleton's never worn since becoming a senior royal - and she used to love it!
Sienna Mapelli Mozzi will turn two in September and whilst she’s yet to make her public debut with the rest of the immediate and extended Royal Family, her proud grandmother Sarah Ferguson has been sharing some enlightening insights about her. Speaking on her Tea Talks podcast with co-host Sarah Thomson, the Duchess of York explained that Princess Beatrice’s daughter had been thoroughly enjoying a new experience at Windsor Great Park by Windsor Castle. It’s apparently become Sienna’s “favourite thing ever” and it’s all down to King Charles - as Sarah soon reminded him in a special message.
The Adventure Play experience opened in July and as per the Crown Estate it was created using “sustainably-sourced wood” from the Windsor Estate. According to the Duchess, Sienna’s nanny took her there during her time staying with Sarah at the Royal Lodge whilst Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were away recently.
The nanny later told Sarah how much fun the almost two-year-old had, all without knowing that King Charles had reportedly wanted this project to come about.
“I remember, would you believe, that the King’s wish, one of his wishes a long time ago when he was the Prince of Wales, he always wished that somebody would build a wooden [playground] - all wooden, all sustainable, all natural, everything perfect for young people to understand how important the climate is and nature,” the Duchess of York claimed.
A post shared by Windsor Great Park (@windsorgreatpark)
A photo posted by on
Sarah then explained that she’d written to His Majesty with special photos of Sienna playing there and shared how much it meant to see her granddaughter enjoying his “vision”.
“I took some pictures, had them made up into a card and wrote to the King and I said, ‘Your vision was the greatest success ever and it was Sienna’s favourite thing ever and I just want you to know that’,” she explained.
The Duchess then remarked upon how important it was to see Sienna going out into the world and showing that her great-uncle was “on the right track” with his focus on sustainability, environmental education and conservation.
“All his climate change talk, all his vision, all his wishes and now it’s all coming to fruition,” she said. “People are beginning to realise what an incredible force he’s been - a force of nature, to fight for nature. I thought that was an extraordinary, circular moment of a man’s wish to a two-year-old’s dream.”
Although it’s not known if King Charles has met Sienna yet it’s definitely possible she’s spent some time with him at private family gatherings. The King and Queen are currently enjoying their summer break in Scotland and many of their nearest and dearest are expected to visit. It’s possible that Princess Beatrice, Edoardo and Sienna could be amongst them.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
-
-
Prince Edward's A-level results that got him into Cambridge may surprise you
Prince Edward's A-level results that caused controversy and featured in The Crown revealed
By Laura Harman Published
-
Kate Middleton's bargain ASOS earrings are in stock - and on sale for £11!
We're obsessed with these majorly affordable ASOS earrings worn by the Princess of Wales herself!
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
King Charles and Queen Camilla paid low-key visit to royal wedding venue as they relocate during their Scottish holiday
King Charles and Queen Camilla have paid a low-key, private visit during their Scottish holiday as they continue their break in Aberdeenshire
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
King Charles interrupts Scottish holiday with special throwback post that shows one thing has never changed for Princess Anne
King Charles interrupted his holiday in honour of Princess Anne as he shared a behind-the-scenes photo and a sweet family snap
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
King Charles's mind-boggling holiday disguise is a must-see
King Charles's disguise on holiday is the most bizarre thing we've seen on the royal - but we kind of love it!
By Laura Harman Published
-
The one thing King Charles always wanted that Kate Middleton has given him
An expert has claimed King Charles 'would have loved' this and finally got it in a way thanks to the Princess of Wales
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Beatrice’s daughter Sienna establishes hilarious role in the family - and she takes after someone pretty special
Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna has apparently got personality traits that remind Sarah Ferguson of someone very important in her life
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Why the Royal Family’s summer break in Scotland could actually be ‘more relaxed’ this year
The Royal Family's summer break could reportedly feel a little different this year thanks to King Charles
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Biggest day of King Charles’ life honoured with historic release in ‘special moment for the nation’
The biggest day of King Charles' life is being honoured in a new release that is predicted to be 'highly sought after'
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince William and the Princess of Wales set to deliver public message without King Charles after summer break
Prince William and the Princess of Wales are reportedly going to be delivering a public message within a matter of weeks
By Emma Shacklock Published