Princess Beatrice’s daughter Sienna’s ‘favourite thing ever’ all down to ‘force of nature’ King Charles

Princess Beatrice’s daughter Sienna’s “favourite thing ever” is apparently all down to “force of nature” King Charles. 

Sienna Mapelli Mozzi will turn two in September and whilst she’s yet to make her public debut with the rest of the immediate and extended Royal Family, her proud grandmother Sarah Ferguson has been sharing some enlightening insights about her. Speaking on her Tea Talks podcast with co-host Sarah Thomson, the Duchess of York explained that Princess Beatrice’s daughter had been thoroughly enjoying a new experience at Windsor Great Park by Windsor Castle. It’s apparently become Sienna’s “favourite thing ever” and it’s all down to King Charles - as Sarah soon reminded him in a special message.

The Adventure Play experience opened in July and as per the Crown Estate it was created using “sustainably-sourced wood” from the Windsor Estate. According to the Duchess, Sienna’s nanny took her there during her time staying with Sarah at the Royal Lodge whilst Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were away recently.

The nanny later told Sarah how much fun the almost two-year-old had, all without knowing that King Charles had reportedly wanted this project to come about.

“I remember, would you believe, that the King’s wish, one of his wishes a long time ago when he was the Prince of Wales, he always wished that somebody would build a wooden [playground] - all wooden, all sustainable, all natural, everything perfect for young people to understand how important the climate is and nature,” the Duchess of York claimed. 

Sarah then explained that she’d written to His Majesty with special photos of Sienna playing there and shared how much it meant to see her granddaughter enjoying his “vision”.

“I took some pictures, had them made up into a card and wrote to the King and I said,  ‘Your vision was the greatest success ever and it was Sienna’s favourite thing ever and I just want you to know that’,” she explained. 

The Duchess then remarked upon how important it was to see Sienna going out into the world and showing that her great-uncle was “on the right track” with his focus on sustainability, environmental education and conservation. 

“All his climate change talk, all his vision, all his wishes and now it’s all coming to fruition,” she said. “People are beginning to realise what an incredible force he’s been - a force of nature, to fight for nature. I thought that was an extraordinary, circular moment of a man’s wish to a two-year-old’s dream.”

Although it’s not known if King Charles has met Sienna yet it’s definitely possible she’s spent some time with him at private family gatherings. The King and Queen are currently enjoying their summer break in Scotland and many of their nearest and dearest are expected to visit. It’s possible that Princess Beatrice, Edoardo and Sienna could be amongst them.  

