Princess Anne exudes 'beauty and grace' in classic beige suit and her trademark matching scarf

The Princess Royal, 72, is currently in Alberta to attend The Duke of Edinburgh’s Commonwealth Study Conference as president of the organization.

The Princess Royal has delighted fashion fans yet again.

Princess Anne arrived in Alberta, Canada on Sunday to attend an important conference, marking her second trip to the Commonwealth nation in the past month. The 72-year-old was greeted at the airport by Salma Lakhani, the city's Lieutenant governor and representative of King Charles III in the Province of Alberta.

Never one to disappoint with her style, Princess Anne's travel outfit consisted of a beige blazer with her signature beige neck scarf and a simple updo hairstyle. She teamed the elegant jacket with a white shirt with a flared collar, giving the monochromatic ensemble a jazzy finish. She also skipped on the earrings (a handy trick to speed up airport security) and appeared to be wearing light makeup.

Princess Anne's latest outfit in Canada has been met with approval online, with fans taking to Twitter to praise the hardworking royal.

"HRH The Princess Royal is the pure definition of beauty and Grace," one person wrote. "Her commitment and dedication has never been doubted or wavered."

"The GOAT Princess Royal," another person said.

Her Honour, with His Honour, welcomed HRH The Princess Royal to Alberta at #yyc airport. Princess Anne was in Banff over the weekend for the 11th Duke of Edinburgh's Commonwealth Study Conference, of which she is President.

Princess Anne is currently in Canada to attend the 11th Duke of Edinburgh's Commonwealth Study Conference, which was founded by the late Prince Philip in 1956 as "an extraordinary experiment".

Princess Anne in Canada in 2014 (Image credit: Getty)

According to its official website, the two-week-long event will host "300 of the world’s most promising emerging leaders from business, government, labor, and the community sector" and "expose each member to new experiences, provoking arguments and different perspectives, so that the quality and relevance of their decision-making as leaders is improved."