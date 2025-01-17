Prince William’s ‘wish’ for Princess Charlotte and Louis as George follows in his footsteps
The Prince of Wales enjoyed a special visit in Birmingham and reportedly shared a surprising wish for his younger children
Prince William reportedly revealed a surprising wish for Princess Charlotte and Louis at a recent engagement as Prince George follows in his footsteps.
The Prince and Princess of Wales enjoyed their quiet Christmas break in Norfolk but after returning to Adelaide Cottage the couple have already resumed royal duties for 2025. Kate’s first engagement of 2025 was incredibly poignant as she visited The Royal Marsden hospital, where she underwent cancer treatment last year. Whilst Prince William attended the inaugural Emergency and Critical Care Conference as Patron of College of Paramedics on 15th January. The future King also undertook another, rather surprising visit before returning home from Birmingham as he joined a group of fellow football fans for a drink.
Prince William has been an avid supporter of Birmingham-based Aston Villa Football Club since childhood and he delightedly talked all things Villa in a local Wetherspoons pub. However, his children weren’t far from his mind and the royal shared his wish for Princess Charlotte and Louis that we didn’t see coming.
A post shared by Aston Villa FC (@avfcofficial)
A photo posted by on
Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family by Tom Quinn, | Was £20, Now £11.04 at Amazon
Tom Quinn brings together testimonies from Palace staff and historical sources to create this insightful and shocking account of what it's like to grow up in the Royal Family. It includes tales of royal mischievousness and reflects upon the traditions that surround royal parenting.
According to Hello!, Prince William apparently revealed to another Aston Villa fan, Steve Jones, that he doesn’t actually want all three of his and Kate’s children to support his favourite team.
"It was 95 per cent chat about Villa as that's our shared interest but a bit about his family," Steve claimed. "Young George is a Villa fan but he didn't want all three [children] to be Villa fans. He was massively interested and seemed like a really genuine guy and all he wanted to do was talk about Villa."
One thing we didn’t expect to hear this year is that Prince William doesn’t want Princess Charlotte and Louis to follow in his and Prince George’s Aston Villa-supporting footsteps. As Steve mentioned, Prince George is definitely a fan of Aston Villa and has joined his dad at matches before.
The two were pictured cheering the team on last April, with the young royal wearing the maroon and blue scarf of Aston Villa around his neck. Given how much they look to enjoy their father-son football matches it’s very intriguing that the Prince of Wales doesn’t seemingly want Charlotte and Louis to both support the same team.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Perhaps it is because the future King doesn’t want to show too much favouritism and wants his children to make their own choice about who to support, especially since counting a royal amongst your fans is likely to be very exciting for a club. Or possibly he just enjoys a bit of friendly rivalry…This is something he and Kate already have when it comes to rugby and Prince George is already in the middle of that.
The Princess of Wales became the Patron of the Rugby Football Union, England’s rugby union governing body, in 2022 and Prince William is the Patron of Welsh Rugby. The couple took Prince George to watch England vs Wales in the Six Nations that year and he was asked which side he was supporting.
As per The Telegraph, he shrugged in response and Prince William laughed and responded, gesturing at Kate, "It’s become quite the thing in the house. She is quite into it, I’m trying to stay out of it."
Despite not wanting to get too involved, Prince William was good-humoured about it and it’s likely that as a future Prince of Wales, Prince George will one day support Wales too. Perhaps Prince William will also want Charlotte and Louis to support a different rugby team to mix things up within the family.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Cat Deeley's herringbone skirt is convincing us to make room in our wardrobes for trending British heritage fabrics in 2025
Deeley combined a long-sleeve chocolate brown top, textured brown knee high boots and a herringbone midi-skirt
By Molly Smith Published
-
Zara Tindall's olive green suede trench was ahead of one of the year's biggest trends
Zara Tindall owns two versions of her suede trench coat and the olive green tone is a stunning, on-trend shade to wear in 2025
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton 'needs to make sure' George, Charlotte and Louis can 'deal' with 'looming' responsibility
A huge future lies ahead for the Wales family and a royal expert believes the Princess of Wales will be keen to 'prioritise' her family
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
What do the royals eat on Christmas Day? The mouth-watering festive meals Prince William and Kate will enjoy
The Prince and Princess of Wales and the other royals are in for a treat this Christmas Day if their food traditions remain unchanged
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Christmas card worth the wait with gorgeous photo of kids during pivotal 2024 moment
The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared their 2024 Christmas card on social media and it's such a special and significant choice
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince Louis's adorable secret he kept from Princess Charlotte despite 'bursting' to tell
Prince Louis apparently kept a surprise secret from his big sister ahead of the Princess of Wales's Together at Christmas service
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince Louis’s tribute to Carole Middleton at Kate’s carol service was subtle but so adorable
Prince Louis attended the Princess of Wales's 2024 Together at Christmas carol service and was spotted carrying an adorable note
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis’s special festive privilege to enjoy Kate’s big moment
The Wales children are expected to make a heart-warming appearance this month and it could require an exception to be made
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The royal Christmas tradition that Prince William and Kate Middleton could change when they’re King and Queen
The Prince and Princess of Wales might change 'a lot' of royal customs one day and a royal expert suspects this will be one of them
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Charlotte in 'floods of tears' after Prince William made appearance change - but he convinced her it was 'going to be ok'
The Prince of Wales has explained how Princess Charlotte reacted when he first introduced a new change to his appearance
By Emma Shacklock Published