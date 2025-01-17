Prince William’s ‘wish’ for Princess Charlotte and Louis as George follows in his footsteps

Prince William reportedly revealed a surprising wish for Princess Charlotte and Louis at a recent engagement as Prince George follows in his footsteps.

The Prince and Princess of Wales enjoyed their quiet Christmas break in Norfolk but after returning to Adelaide Cottage the couple have already resumed royal duties for 2025. Kate’s first engagement of 2025 was incredibly poignant as she visited The Royal Marsden hospital, where she underwent cancer treatment last year. Whilst Prince William attended the inaugural Emergency and Critical Care Conference as Patron of College of Paramedics on 15th January. The future King also undertook another, rather surprising visit before returning home from Birmingham as he joined a group of fellow football fans for a drink.

Prince William has been an avid supporter of Birmingham-based Aston Villa Football Club since childhood and he delightedly talked all things Villa in a local Wetherspoons pub. However, his children weren’t far from his mind and the royal shared his wish for Princess Charlotte and Louis that we didn’t see coming.

According to Hello!, Prince William apparently revealed to another Aston Villa fan, Steve Jones, that he doesn’t actually want all three of his and Kate’s children to support his favourite team.

"It was 95 per cent chat about Villa as that's our shared interest but a bit about his family," Steve claimed. "Young George is a Villa fan but he didn't want all three [children] to be Villa fans. He was massively interested and seemed like a really genuine guy and all he wanted to do was talk about Villa."

One thing we didn’t expect to hear this year is that Prince William doesn’t want Princess Charlotte and Louis to follow in his and Prince George’s Aston Villa-supporting footsteps. As Steve mentioned, Prince George is definitely a fan of Aston Villa and has joined his dad at matches before.

(Image credit: Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

The two were pictured cheering the team on last April, with the young royal wearing the maroon and blue scarf of Aston Villa around his neck. Given how much they look to enjoy their father-son football matches it’s very intriguing that the Prince of Wales doesn’t seemingly want Charlotte and Louis to both support the same team.

Perhaps it is because the future King doesn’t want to show too much favouritism and wants his children to make their own choice about who to support, especially since counting a royal amongst your fans is likely to be very exciting for a club. Or possibly he just enjoys a bit of friendly rivalry…This is something he and Kate already have when it comes to rugby and Prince George is already in the middle of that.

(Image credit: Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales became the Patron of the Rugby Football Union, England’s rugby union governing body, in 2022 and Prince William is the Patron of Welsh Rugby. The couple took Prince George to watch England vs Wales in the Six Nations that year and he was asked which side he was supporting.

As per The Telegraph, he shrugged in response and Prince William laughed and responded, gesturing at Kate, "It’s become quite the thing in the house. She is quite into it, I’m trying to stay out of it."

Despite not wanting to get too involved, Prince William was good-humoured about it and it’s likely that as a future Prince of Wales, Prince George will one day support Wales too. Perhaps Prince William will also want Charlotte and Louis to support a different rugby team to mix things up within the family.