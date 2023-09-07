Prince William was just seen in Pret-a-Manger working the registers and we love with how down to earth he is

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

On a recent royal engagement, Prince William was seen working the registers at Pret-a-Manger - and he was wearing the apron and everything.

Imagine this, if you will - you walk into Pret-a-Manger for your morning coffee, as you always do. To your surprise, none other than Prince William is behind the counter, serving you your morning pastry and coffee, wishing you well as you make your purchase. This was the reality for many residents of Bournemouth, England this morning as they entered the international coffee jaunt, as Prince William visited their local Pret location as part of his pledge for his newly developed project, the Homewards programme.

The Homewards programme, which aids in the aim to end homelessness, is based out of Bournemouth - and Pret is partnering with them to give jobs to over 500 people who are unhoused in the area, as well as the whole of the UK.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William and the Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales started the Homewards program, so it only makes sense that the Prince would want to put a face to his work and visit one of the businesses who is helping the organization work toward their goals.

While he was visiting the Bournemouth Pret location, he was seen behind registers, helping out employees, and shaking the hands of fans both indoors and outside of the shop. One of those fans was the legendary footballer Paul Gascoigne (also known as Gazza), with whom Prince William even shared a kiss on the cheek.

After their pleasant exchange, William commented cheerily that it had been a "very interesting morning."

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

The Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram account recounted the event this morning, documenting all of the best parts of William's visit.

"Breaking the cycle of homelessness, @Pret’s Rising Stars programme provides people with everything they need to find and keep a job. / Great to see that in action here today and hear how collaboration with @HomewardsUK is helping to expand it ☕," they captioned the post.

In the comments, fans were delighted by William's philanthropic work and were excited to see some work put into action from Homewards.

"Prince William is very sincere about his Homewards Programe to end homelessness as much as it's possible to do so. I couldn't be more proud of the man Prince William has become," one fan commented.

"That's amazing the boss is back. Very good work from the Prince of Wales 👏👏❤️," another said.

One person acknowledged Prince William's seemingly great listening skills. "I love how intently he’s looking at the man in the vest. He’s really listening to the other person," they said.