Prince William ‘struck at the heart’ by ‘triggering’ Prince Harry situation amid ‘deep rift’

Prince William would reportedly have been “struck at the heart” by a “triggering” Prince Harry situation amid their rumored “deep rift”.

The Prince of Wales will likely have been deeply upset by news of Prince Harry and Meghan’s “near catastrophic car chase”.

A royal expert has suggested that the reported “rift” between the brothers could mean they haven’t “talked about it” in private.

Just a few months after Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, made shocking allegations about his older brother Prince William, they reunited alongside the wider immediate and extended Royal Family at their father’s coronation. They’ve been surrounded by rumors of a royal rift for many years and it’s been suggested that this could’ve reportedly led them not to discuss a recent “triggering situation” that probably “struck at the heart” of Prince William.

Stepping out together in New York on May 16 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the Women of Vision Awards. Following this their spokesperson released a statement describing how Prince Harry, Meghan and her mom Doria Ragland were involved in a frightening “car chase”.

(Image credit: Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women)

"Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi,” they declared, before claiming this went on for “over two hours”.

The Royal Family haven’t publicly referenced the incident, though the BBC’s former royal correspondent Jennie Bond has expressed her belief to OK! that it was likely “very triggering” for Prince Harry. She added that it likely brought back similarly painful and “shocking” memories of the late Princess Diana for Prince William too when he heard the news.

"Of course it was very triggering for Harry to have paparazzi around him and I think it also must have been really shocking to imagine William seeing that news flash come up on his phone about his brother's 'near catastrophic car chase',” she explained. "That must have struck right at William's heart.”

(Image credit: Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Reflecting on the Prince of Wales’ possible reaction, Jennie recalled memories of Princess Diana apparently deciding against using royal security after her divorce from King Charles.

"[I]t must have been upsetting for William because it was his mother too. I remember so clearly, Diana saying, 'I don't want royal security anymore, and I don't want them all around me. I can manage',” Jennie claimed.

The expert also suggested that Prince William, who is first in the royal line of succession, would have been very “worried” about his brother. However, she also expressed uncertainty over whether they would’ve been able to overcome their “rift” and talk about this car chase experience.

(Image credit: Photo by Kirsty O'Connor - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

She said, “But in the end, it was the lack of professional royal protection which cost [Princess Diana] her life and I think William would have had to have a heart of steel not to be worried about his brother. But I also think the rift is so deep that I doubt they've talked about it. You'd kind of hope maybe it [would] be in a text or something but who knows.”

Prince William and Prince Harry weren’t seated near each other at the coronation earlier this month. However, the Duke of Sussex has previously spoken of his desire to grow close with his brother again, telling ITV’s Tom Bradby, “I would like to have my brother back.”