Prince William shocks fans with 'surprising' announcement

Prince William made a surprising announcement on social media - as many fans claim did they did not see this latest revelation coming!

The Prince and Princess of Wales support a number of charities and have their own projects that they have created to tackle issues that are close to their heart.

One such project is the Prince's environmental challenge, The Earthshot Prize.

On Sunday, May 14, the Prince of Wales shocked fans by announcing something rather exciting about The Earthshot Prize, the environmental challenge the Prince founded in 2020.

The Prince announced on social media that the next Earthshot Prize would be taking place in Singapore - much to the shock of fans. "Introducing #EarthshotSingapore2023 🗓️ November 2023🌏 Celebrating fifteen incredible Finalists and this year’s Winners ✨The first ever Earthshot Week," read the caption of the post.

Prince William said in a statement (opens in new tab), "The Earthshot Prize is all about showing the world that solutions to some of the biggest environmental challenges we face are out there and need to be scaled. After two years of discovering impactful ideas and innovations, I am delighted that The Earthshot Prize is travelling to Singapore where the ground-breaking solutions of our 2023 Finalists will be celebrated."

Royal fans were gobsmacked and expressed their surprise that the Prince's next challenge this fall would be taking place in Singapore. "No one guessed Singapore! This is so exciting!!" commented one fan.

"I’m really surprised because Singapore didn’t even cross my mind as a possibility but I’m very happy with your choice! Perfect place to held this year’s Earthshot Prize 🇸🇬 I‘m so excited! I’m sure the ceremony will be another huge success 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻💚💚💚💚," said another.

"Never thought that the event will be held in singapore. very excited!" said yet another fan.

The Earthshot Prize 2023 will celebrate the five winners of The Earthshot Prize who will be awarded a catalytic £1 million to help scale their environmental solutions.

These five winners will have an idea to help repair the planet based around the five 'Earthshots' outlined by Prince William. These five goals are to protect and restore nature, clean our air, revive our oceans, build a waste-free world and fix our climate. The ceremony will be an exciting event attended by the Prince and Princess of Wales and will also feature performances by world-renowned musicians and artists.

The Earthshot Prize 2022 ceremony was held in Boston in the USA. For this event, Kate Middleton steps out of her comfort zone in a daring neon green off-shoulder dress that she rented for the ocassion. Another exciting look can be expected from the Princess of Wales in Singapore as she continues to support her husband's passion for climate change.