Kate Middleton has Mary Berry to thank for Prince William's 'surprisingly good' baking skills

The Prince and Princess of Wales have never concealed their competitive natures in public and particularly when sport is involved, the couple are always keen to beat each other. So much so, that the future King and Queen don’t think they’ve "ever actually managed to finish" a tennis match as it becomes a "mental challenge".

However, things are a little more clear cut when it comes to cooking. Prince William is always quick to praise Kate’s abilities in the kitchen and lament his own culinary skills, admitting that cooking isn’t really his forte. Baking, though, might be another story…

According to the Prince of Wales himself, he learnt "everything he knows" from none other than the Queen of Baking herself, Dame Mary Berry.

Now she’s opened up about how it felt to hear those words when he recorded a special 90th birthday message for her in March. The message was introduced by Alex Jones on BBC’s The One Show and she said it was "from somebody very special who says that you’ve taught him everything he knows about baking."

Prince William then appeared on screen as an astonished Mary looked on, and wished her happy birthday and dubbed her a "true national treasure".

"I had to bite my lip, because you feel, ‘Oh, goodness gracious me!’" Mary recently told Saga. "I was totally overcome. I thought, ‘I must hold myself together.’ I mean, to see Prince William on the screen saying that I’d taught him all he knew about cooking… well!"

This was high praise indeed from the senior royal and it clearly meant a lot to her. It seems Kate and Prince George, Charlotte and Louis have Mary to thank for any sweet treats made by Prince William.

Whilst the Prince has been open about his cooking mishaps, his baking skills were praised back in February when he and Kate helped roll out some Welsh Cakes during a visit to Pontypridd.

As reported by Sky News, Madison Conner, the daughter of The Welsh Cake Shop owner, said, "I asked them if they had made Welsh cakes and they said they had never actually made them before. They were surprisingly good, they both were, you could tell they were good bakers."

As well as seemingly having some baking skills, the dad-of-three also has some specific requirements when it comes to one moreish treat. Everyone has their own favourite recipe for chocolate brownies but in his view, there shouldn’t be walnuts.

The Prince and Princess of Wales spoke about this rule when they joined the WI for tea on the anniversary of the late Queen Elizabeth’s death in September. As he sampled a brownie, William asked the woman who made them, "Do you put nuts in them?"

After hearing she didn’t, he replied, "Never put nuts in a brownie", making Kate laugh.

"I had to learn the hard way," the Princess declared knowingly.