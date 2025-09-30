Area near Prince William and Kate Middleton's 'forever home' to become a 'no-go' zone for locals

The Wales family are set to move house before the end of the year and whilst this will be a huge life moment for them, it’s also a major change for their closest neighbours too. The Prince and Princess of Wales might not have confirmed it themselves, but it’s widely believed that they’ll be swapping Adelaide Cottage for Forest Lodge.

This eight-bedroom property is also located on the Windsor Castle estate and plans are reportedly being enacted to ensure the family have maximum security. As reported by The Mirror, an area near Forest Lodge will allegedly become a no-go zone.

A car park and gate access to Windsor Great Park has supposedly been shut for good, and the news hasn’t gone down well with everyone. One woman declared, "Many of us have been walking our dogs here for 20 years so to be told we can’t any more is a kick in the teeth."

She added that the residents pay annually towards the park’s upkeep and claimed that they’d only been given "a few days’ notice to say this section of forest is closing forever". Because of this closure, she’ll "need to" drive "further afield" to walk her dog.

It’s been suggested that signs could go up warning people against trespassing, and that CCTV and fencing will also help to protect Prince William, Kate, Prince George, Charlotte and Louis when they move in. Although the changes in the park have been met with dismay from some, others are understanding of the need for increased privacy.

Mechanical engineer Tom Bunn told The Sun that it's "disappointing" as his dog "loves it" in the fields near Forest Lodge. However, he added that he "completely" understands that the safety of the future King and Queen and their children "is paramount".

It’s understood that locals had previously been able to apply to hold keys to Cranbourne Gate if they lived within half a mile of it. The Waleses are some of the only royals who have round the clock protection, in light of how high up the royal line of succession Prince William and the children are. Because of this it’s not surprising that protection would be heightened around their new home, including restricting who has access to nearby areas.

Otherwise it would no doubt be a security nightmare for their close protection officers to try and determine who has a right to be there and who could be a potential threat to the Wales family at home. The Prince and Princess of Wales are also known for wanting a high level of privacy.

The couple might be happy to share sweet anecdotes about George, Charlotte and Louis at engagements or events, but when you stop and think about it, the kids only appear in public a handful of times a year. Prince William and Kate are said to be keen for them to have as ordinary an upbringing as possible for a royal.

Forest Lodge would grant them a lot of privacy, as well as plenty of green space which is also very important to the Wales family. It’s located in Windsor Great Park, unlike Adelaide Cottage which lies in Home Park.

Although William and Kate’s new neighbours will reportedly not be able to walk their dogs too close to their home going forwards, Windsor Great Park is open daily from 7am to dusk and is free for visitors to enter.