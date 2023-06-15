Prince William and Kate Middleton pay respects to victims of Grenfell fire with touching tribute

Prince William and Kate Middleton appear to have paid tribute to the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire with their latest social media post.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have posted a green heart on their official Twitter, in what appears to be a tribute to the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' message comes one year after they attended a memorial service at the foot of the tower on the 5th anniversary of the tragedy.

In other royal news, Princess Beatrice took leaf out of Kate Middleton’s parenting book during time away from daughter Sienna.



Prince William and Kate Middleton appear to have paid tribute to the victims of the Grenfell Tower tragedy, which left 72 people dead in June 2017 after a fire broke out in the Kensington block of flats. The deadly blaze, which also injured over 70 people, was sparked by an electric fault in a refrigerator on the fourth story of the tower.

In the aftermath of the incident, a green heart was widely adopted as a symbol of solidarity with the Grenfell victims.

On Wednesday, the Prince and Princess of Wales marked the 6th anniversary of the tragedy by posting an emoji of the heart to their official Twitter page. Vigils in honor of those who lost their lives in the fire were also held across the UK yesterday, along with silent walks and marches to call for justice and accountability for the victims.

Campaign group Grenfell United took to social media to highlight the lack of , "72 months since 72 people died. A month for every life lost. Six years, and not a single person has been held to account."

Last year, Prince William and Kate Middleton attended a Grenfell Tower memorial service on the 5th anniversary of the tragedy. The royal couple observed a 72-second silence for all the victims killed in the fire and laid a wreath in remembrance of the deceased.

(Image credit: Getty)

A green heart has also been adopted this week to pay tribute to the victims of the Nottingham attacks.

Barnbay Webber, 19, Grace O'Malley-Kumar, also 19, and Ian Coates, 65, were fatally stabbed in the early hours of Tuesday morning, leaving the Midlands city stunned and devastated by the shocking incident of violence. Three others were left injured in the brutal attacks.

A 31-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of murder. The suspect, who is believed to be from West Africa originally but has lived in the UK for "many years", is understood to have a history of mental health issues.

The shocking killings have prompted an outpouring of condolences online, many of which have taken the form of the green heart emoji that's been adopted to represent solidarity and togetherness with the victims and their loved ones. The symbolic gesture was started on Wednesday by Nottinghamshire Live, who invited the public to sign its memorial page with the simple icon.