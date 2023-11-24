Prince William and Kate are the ‘equal partners’ Diana always wanted to be with Charles
A royal expert has praised the Prince and Princess of Wales for being “equal partners”
Royal expert Jennie Bond believes Prince William and Kate Middleton being a team of “equal partners” has allowed both of them to flourish into their roles.
Citing recent appearances – including Kate’s recent “fashion forward” bold style departure and her history making appearance wearing the Strathmore Rose tiara - the royal expert told OK! that the pair have become a solid team which has helped them face their “duties and destiny together as equal partners.”
For someone with a decades-old connection to the family, Jennie has the rare privilege of seeing how the younger generations have learnt lessons from their parents – or rather, learnt what not to do.
As the broadcaster explained, William and Kate’s united front has a bittersweet element – as they are proving to be the rocksteady team Princess Diana envisioned herself and the then Prince Charles being.
Jennie shared, “Diana always used to tell me that she and Charles ‘would have made such a great team.”
Diana became the Princess of Wales - the title now held by Kate - in July 1981, upon her marriage to King Charles (who was the then Prince of Wales).
And while she did enjoy success as a royal - notable for her charity work including the likes of homelessness, children's hospitals and the National Aids Trust - Diana's rocky marriage to Charles and subsequent divorce (featured heavily in episodes of Netflix's The Crown) ended up being what made the most headlines.
“Well, her son is now very definitely part of a secure, stable and united team with the girl he fell in love with all those years ago when they were university students. And neither he nor Catherine are afraid to show it," Jennie added.
Expanding on how William’s support of his wife has allowed the Princess of Wales to really step into her role and make it her own, the veteran royal expert added, “Kate is clearly very much at ease, and in love, with her husband. They are such a glamorous couple, relaxed and relatable — and becoming more and more popular. I like the fact that they feel free enough to show their love in public.”
“These state occasions must be quite an ordeal sometimes, but William and Catherine constantly show that they are there for one another, they are a team.”
Earlier this week, the pair made a stylish and relaxed appearance when they joined President Yoon Suk Yeol as part of the South Korean president’s state visit to the UK.
As they browsed the interesting objects, clips posted to social media showed the Prince and Princess of Wales sharing moments of relaxed affection with one another. These previously rare public displays of affection – like Prince William placing his hand on his wife's back, and Kate reciprocating the romantic gesture – are a sign that the pair have gotten more comfortable just being themselves.
As Jennie put it, “A little look, a smile, a touch of the hands or a comforting arm around the back - all signs that they are facing their duties and destiny together as equal partners.”
