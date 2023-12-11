Prince Louis and Prince George’s special treatment that Prince William had to wait for
Prince Louis and Prince George's special treatment means they're allowed to break a royal rule at a younger age then Prince William was
Prince Louis and Prince George’s special treatment is something that Prince William had to wait for.
Prince Louis’s cheeky antics at royal events like Trooping the Colour often attract the attention of fans but it’s his outfit at his latest appearance which could be seen as very significant. The Prince and Princess of Wales’s youngest son joined them and Prince George and Charlotte for the first time at the Together at Christmas carol concert on 8th December.
Prince Louis was dressed smartly in a checked shirt, long navy trousers and a matching coat and boots. However, the decision for him not to have to wear shorts is interesting as it highlights Prince Louis and Prince George’s special treatment that their father apparently never enjoyed.
Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family by Tom Quinn | £14.82 at Amazon
Exploring what it's like to grow up in the Royal Family, Tom Quinn brings together historical sources with testimonies from palace staff. There are tales of royal mischievousness, including surprising anecdotes about Queen Elizabeth and Prince William, and it's shocking, funny and insightful all at once.
Over the years even in winter Prince Louis has typically been seen wearing shorts and long socks for more formal or public outings with his family. This includes Christmas last year where he made his debut walking to church in Sandringham wearing a very similar blue coat, matching shorts, socks and shoes.
Some fans might have thought this was a little odd at the time given the chilly weather, however it’s previously been suggested that it’s traditional for royal boys to wear shorts until they’re around eight years old. Opening up to Harper’s Bazaar in 2018, etiquette expert William Hanson claimed that it’s a “silent class marker”.
“It's a very English thing to dress a young boy in shorts,” he alleged, “Trousers are for older boys and men, whereas shorts on young boys is one of those silent class markers that we have in England."
He reflected that “times are (slowly) changing”, however he thinks that trousers on a young boy “is considered quite middle class – quite suburban”. In his opinion, “no self-respecting aristo or royal” would “want to be considered suburban”.
Meanwhile, Editor-in-Chief of Majesty Magazine Ingrid Seward echoed this sentiment back in 2014 when she expressed her belief to People that the age of eight is typically where the tradition of wearing shorts stops.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
“It is shorts until you’re 8 and then ‘woo, you’re in long trousers,’” she said. “They suddenly feel very grown up.”
Of course, this rule has clearly been relaxed a little over the years as Prince Louis and Prince George’s special treatment shows. Prince George was five when he wore trousers outside in the Wales family’s 2018 Christmas card photo that was taken by Matt Porteous.
He also wore trousers for his first time walking to church on Christmas Day and has regularly worn them to attend sporting events with his parents. Now Prince Louis has now attended a more formal outing with his family in trousers at just five years old too. This was something that Prince George and Louis’s dad Prince William didn’t get to do until he was around the more traditional age.
He wore long trousers to the Easter and Christmas Day services when he was 7 in 1989 and to other public events that year. However, Prince William was generally pictured wearing shorts when he was six years old or under. It seems King Charles and the late Princess Diana could've stuck a little more strictly to the supposed shorts rule.
In contrast, Prince William and Kate appear to be taking a more modern and relaxed approach. Prince Louis and Prince George’s special treatment has seen them switch up wearing shorts and trousers a little more freely. We’ll have to wait and see if Prince Louis begins to wear trousers more often now despite his young age, but the precedent is at least there for him to dress a little more warmly on colder days.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
-
-
Heidi Klum's best looks, from unforgettable red carpet gowns to iconic mini dresses
There is a show-stopping quality to Heidi Klum's best looks - here's a recap of her head-turning style
By Lauren Clark Published
-
We've got hair envy over Carole Middleton's insanely shiny dark brown long bob
Carole Middleton's shiny long bob is giving us serious hair envy as she stepped out in London for the Together at Christmas Carol Concert
By Laura Harman Published
-
Hilarious moment between Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte steals the show at Kate Middleton’s Carol Concert
Fans are all saying the same thing about the cheeky young Prince’s latest antics
By Jack Slater Published
-
Princess Charlotte and Louis's special treatment at Christmas that Prince George never got
Princess Charlotte and Louis's special treatment during the festive season was something their older brother didn't receive himself
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton details 'nerve-wracking' hospital trips with her kids as she reveals she had to 'keep her cool'
The Princess of Wales has spoken out about her 'nerve-wracking' hospital trips with Prince George, Charlotte and Louis over the years
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis will have to pass this test if they’re ever going to eat Christmas dinner with King Charles and Queen Camilla
It's claimed Prince George, Charlotte and Louis will have to pass this test before getting to eat with the King and Queen at big gatherings
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The festive privilege Prince Louis could miss out on for third year running - unlike Prince George and Charlotte
Prince Louis could miss out on joining his parents at this annual festive event again this year even though his siblings have been before
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton reveals that Prince Louis has been using a 'feelings wheel' at school to help him learn to express his emotions
As part of Kate's 'Shaping Us' campaign, she revealed that even Prince Louis is learning how to express his emotions in a healthy way
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Prince George was the only one of King Charles’s Pages of Honour not to attend the State Opening of Parliament
Prince George was the only one of his grandfather's Pages from the coronation who wasn't there and it could be for a simple reason
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince William reveals Prince Louis's favourite band - and it's quite different from Prince George's taste
Prince Louis's favourite band has been revealed and it's clear which one of his siblings has more of an influence on his taste
By Laura Harman Published