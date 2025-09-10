Prince Harry meets with King Charles for first time in 18 months as he attends 'private tea' at Clarence House

Prince Harry has reunited with his father, King Charles, for the first time since February 2024.

The Duke of Sussex attended a 'private tea' with the King at Clarence House this afternoon. Prince Harry arrived in the UK on Monday, sparking anticipation over whether he would meet with his father for the first time in months.

After marking the third anniversary of the Queen's death, attending the WellChild Awards and appearing at Invictus Games events over the past few days, the Prince was spotted arriving at the King's London residence.

It is understood that Harry and the King spent around 55 minutes together, for what Buckingham Palace called a 'private tea'.

It marks the first time that the father and son are known to have met since the King announced he was having cancer treatment in February of last year.

The reunion brings new hope that Prince Harry and King Charles may be set to end the ongoing family feud, fuelled by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's departure from royal life.

In 2020, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan stepped down from their roles in the royal fold in order to relocate to California away from the scrutiny of the spotlight in the UK.