Prince Harry meets with King Charles for first time in 18 months as he attends 'private tea' at Clarence House
The Duke of Sussex paid a visit to his father for the first time since February 2024
Prince Harry has reunited with his father, King Charles, for the first time since February 2024.
The Duke of Sussex attended a 'private tea' with the King at Clarence House this afternoon. Prince Harry arrived in the UK on Monday, sparking anticipation over whether he would meet with his father for the first time in months.
After marking the third anniversary of the Queen's death, attending the WellChild Awards and appearing at Invictus Games events over the past few days, the Prince was spotted arriving at the King's London residence.
It is understood that Harry and the King spent around 55 minutes together, for what Buckingham Palace called a 'private tea'.
It marks the first time that the father and son are known to have met since the King announced he was having cancer treatment in February of last year.
The reunion brings new hope that Prince Harry and King Charles may be set to end the ongoing family feud, fuelled by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's departure from royal life.
In 2020, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan stepped down from their roles in the royal fold in order to relocate to California away from the scrutiny of the spotlight in the UK.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.