Prince Harry's comment in Oprah interview that 'cut William deep' and 'shattered' brotherly bond

The once-close relationship between Prince William and Prince Harry was under scrutiny for some time before the Sussexes stepped back as working royals, but their Oprah Winfrey interview took things to a whole new level. Both Harry and Meghan shared some jaw-dropping revelations about their experience of royal life.

However, it was the Duke of Sussex’s reference to his brother as being "trapped" in the royal institution which is said to have been a turning point. Writing in The Windsor Legacy, royal author Robert Jobson has suggested that the remark annoyed William so much that it broke all "trust".

"William was furious. He reached out to friends and insisted that he did not feel trapped; with his blessing, they in turn told the press," he claimed. "William knew and embraced his path, both the burden and the honour. Harry’s words cut deep."

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

The Windsor Legacy: A Royal Dynasty of Secrets, Scandal and Survival by Robert Jobson | £10.34/$13.50 (Was £22/$28.72) at Amazon This biography of the Royal Family shares so many shocking insights and revelations. It covers everything from Prince Harry and Meghan's exit from royal life, to the scandals surrounding the former Prince Andrew and what Queen Elizabeth really thought about Lilibet's name.

According to the author, it was the sense that his brother was speaking for him "and so incorrectly" that was "infuriating" for the Prince of Wales. Because of this, Robert alleged the "brotherly bond was shattered, and trust gone".

The Duke of Sussex’s remark was described in the book as a "blow that echoed Diana’s infamous Panorama interview". He told Oprah he’d been "trapped" and hadn’t realised it, before saying that the same is true of both William and King Charles, adding "they don’t get to leave" like he did, seemingly because they’re higher in the royal line of succession.

Since then, the brothers have only reunited publicly a handful of times and when Prince Harry was in the UK in September it’s understood they didn’t meet, though he did have tea with King Charles at Clarence House. This has been viewed as a tentative but positive step in restoring their bond, though Harry and William’s relationship is another matter entirely.

(Image credit: Photo by DOMINIC LIPINSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Trust is pivotal and the suggestion that this is "gone" post-Oprah interview paints a bit of a bleak picture. Even when they came together to unveil a statue of Princess Diana in July 2021 on what would’ve been her 60th birthday, Robert alleges that this was a brief "truce".

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"For a moment, they smiled and laughed, joined by her siblings - a flash of the bond they once shared. But once the cameras stopped rolling, the closeness faded just as quickly," he wrote.

In 2022, the Princes’ father became King and Prince William became Prince of Wales, with even more responsibilities. Like Harry, he’s been forging his own - albeit very different - path and focusing on that. It was whilst discussing what he wants Prince George’s experience of royal life to be that William made a thoughtful reference to the Duke of Sussex in October.

(Image credit: Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

No-one was perhaps expecting him to mention his younger brother given everything that has happened in recent years. Though the future King told Eugene Levy on Apple TV+’s The Reluctant Traveler, "I want to create a world in which my son is proud of what we do. A world and a job that actually does impact people’s lives for the better."

"That is caveated with, I hope we don’t go back to some of the practices of the past, that Harry and I had to grow up in. And I’ll do everything I can to make sure we don’t regress in that situation," he continued.