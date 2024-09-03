Pippa Middleton's leg-elongating fashion formula makes the most of autumn wardrobe staples

Pippa Middleton's leg-elongating fashion formula for autumn is so simple to recreate and it features two wardrobe staples.

Pippa Middleton is known for her impeccable sense of style every bit as much as her sister the Princess of Wales is, and when it comes to autumn/winter clothing she’s given us plenty of outfit inspiration over the years. If you haven’t yet put together your autumn capsule wardrobe, you might be tempted (just like we are) to add in some of Pippa’s leg-elongating staples - skinny jeans and heeled boots. Whilst straight leg jeans and wide leg jeans have become increasingly popular, the good old skinny jean is a style that Pippa and Kate both love.

We were particularly taken by an outfit worn by Pippa back in November 2011, when she stepped out in South Kensington in a pair of black skinny jeans and black boots that rose just above her ankle. It might sound simple but as the basis of an outfit, styled with a cropped olive green duffle coat, it was autumnal style perfection.

(Image credit: Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic via Getty)

Shop Pippa Middleton's Autumn Staples

John Lewis Oaklee Boots £85 at John Lewis Crafted from stretchy suede, these black heeled boots are perfect for wearing with black or blue jeans this autumn to create an effortlessly chic look. They have a comfortable block heel, a rounded toe and rise to just above your ankles to create a sleek silhouette. M&S Ivy Skinny Jeans £32.50 at M&S These jeans have a streamlined cut to them and are crafted from a cotton-rich fabric full of extra stretch. This makes them not only very figure-hugging but comfortable to wear, and they come in a range of other hues too. This deep black colourway is so versatile and these jeans would look amazing tucked into block heeled boots. Lilley Heeled Boots £19.99 at Amazon If you want to recreate Pippa Middleton's autumnal fashion formula then these heeled ankle boots are an affordable way to do it. With their rounded toe, fun tassel detail and block heel they're a lovely blend of style and functionality and would be a great option to wear with your favourite skinny jeans.

Pippa’s jeans were streamlined and she accentuated this even more by tucking the hems into her boots. This created one continuous line and her choice to wear black jeans and boots together highlighted the seamless quality of this pairing.

If you’re particularly drawn to wearing pieces that have a leg-lengthening effect on your silhouette then Pippa’s fashion formula is a great way to achieve this. Caroline Parr, Digital Fashion Editor of Woman&Home, believes that this is a "savvy move" and suggests that you don’t necessarily have to stick to ankle boots like Pippa’s either, as knee high designs also work well.

"A blocky heeled boot and skinny jeans is the dream combination, as Pippa proves here. Matching your jeans and boots is a savvy style move if you're keen to elongate your legs, so whether you opt for ankle or knee length boots, sticking to sleek black will add height to your look without the need to put your feet through the pain of high heels," she says.

(Image credit: Image 1: Photo by Alex Moss/FilmMagic via Getty // Image 2: Photo by SAV/FilmMagic via Getty // Image 3:Photo by Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty)

Keeping to one key colour for your jeans and boots can help them appear even more leg-elongating on your frame and is especially impactful. However, this effect is also evident to a lesser degree when you incorporate different tones too.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In the past Pippa Middleton regularly switched up her jean colours and was spotted out and about wearing everything from vibrant coral skinny jeans to mid-blue and dove grey jeans. On each of these occasions Pippa’s leg-elongating style pairing came into play as she wore them with black ankle or knee high boots. She favoured leather or suede and each of her boots tended to have a manageable heel which made them comfortable for the daytime as well as for evenings out.

(Image credit: Photo by TOE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty)

In the autumn and winter months many of us swap our best white trainers for boots as we brave the colder, rainier conditions and styling your favourite pairs with skinny jeans is an easy outfit that looks put-together as well as being quite practical.

Sadly, it’s been quite some time since we’ve seen a glimpse of Pippa out and about in autumn as most of her public appearances tend to come during the summer at events like Wimbledon. Out of the public eye, though, we can’t help feeling that jeans and boots are likely still a key part of her seasonal wardrobe just as they are in ours.