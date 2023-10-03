OK honestly, we really want a pair of King Charles’ cool transparent sunglasses for ourselves

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

King Charles wears the coolest pair of transparent sunglasses we've ever seen - and we just found some similar pairs that we will be immediately purchasing for ourselves.

When we think of royal fashion, we're not usually thinking of King Charles as the frontrunner. Likely, your brain might automatically shift to thinking of Kate Middleton, Princess Anne, or perhaps Meghan Markle, as very common markers and examples of inspiring royal fashion. King Charles does, however have his moments - and they usually involve funky pairs of sunglasses.

Charles has proven before that he can be quite the fashion connoisseur - in fact, we're almost always thinking of this image of him wearing some seriously wicked sunglasses and a Princess Anne-style scarf. We've noticed though, that in recent months, he's worn the same pair of transparent sunglasses, and we're only just coming around now to how trendy and cool they are.

Charles has been seen wearing his stylish transparent sunnies while out and about for the better half of the last year. He's worn them casually, as well as to more formal events like the Royal Ascot - where he sported them this year with a tan suit as well as a light purple shirt and a red tie.

These sunglasses are, of course dually purposed - they not only protect the King's eyes from the sun, which at 74 years old is especially important, but they also just look really cool. We can't help but wonder if the Queen would have approved!

Interestingly, these shades are also definitely very gender-neutral, which has led us to believe that we need a pair for ourselves.

Luckily, we've found some styles that look quite similar to King Charles' rather stylish ones at various price points, so you can achieve his cool vibe no matter what your preferences are.