OK honestly, we really want a pair of King Charles’ cool transparent sunglasses for ourselves

King Charles wears the coolest pair of transparent sunglasses we've ever seen - and we just found some similar pairs that we will be immediately purchasing for ourselves.

When we think of royal fashion, we're not usually thinking of King Charles as the frontrunner. Likely, your brain might automatically shift to thinking of Kate Middleton, Princess Anne, or perhaps Meghan Markle, as very common markers and examples of inspiring royal fashion. King Charles does, however have his moments - and they usually involve funky pairs of sunglasses. 

Charles has proven before that he can be quite the fashion connoisseur - in fact, we're almost always thinking of this image of him wearing some seriously wicked sunglasses and a Princess Anne-style scarf. We've noticed though, that in recent months, he's worn the same pair of transparent sunglasses, and we're only just coming around now to how trendy and cool they are. 

Charles has been seen wearing his stylish transparent sunnies while out and about for the better half of the last year. He's worn them casually, as well as to more formal events like the Royal Ascot - where he sported them this year with a tan suit as well as a light purple shirt and a red tie. 

These sunglasses are, of course dually purposed - they not only protect the King's eyes from the sun, which at 74 years old is especially important, but they also just look really cool. We can't help but wonder if the Queen would have approved!

Interestingly, these shades are also definitely very gender-neutral, which has led us to believe that we need a pair for ourselves.

Luckily, we've found some styles that look quite similar to King Charles' rather stylish ones at various price points, so you can achieve his cool vibe no matter what your preferences are. 

sunglassesSofia Vergara Sunglasses
Sofia Vergara x Foster Grant Women's Sofia Sunglasses

RRP: £11 | Combining Sofia Vergara's signature style with Foster Grant's expertise, these women's sunglasses are designed to enhance your vision, wardrobe, and sense of style - all at a very low price point without compromising on quality.

ray ban sunglassesRay-Bans
Ray-Ban RB4323 Style

RRP: £145 |These light grey shades are so versatile, carrying you through any season or event. Made with maximum quality, they'll last for a long time - making them a truly worthwhile investment. 

le specs sunniesThe Meghan Markle-Loved Brand
BANDWAGON | CRYSTAL CLEAR POLARIZED

RRP: £62 |With vintage inspired details, this iconic Le Specs style is the perfect all-round sunglass offering a timeless aesthetic. Featuring a keyhole nose bridge and refined angles, this midsize style is finished with discreet metal rivet detailing and Le Specs flagstripe metal hardware.

