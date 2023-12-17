Never-before-seen footage reveals ‘glitch’ ahead of the Coronation – and King Charles’ surprising reaction

New footage from an upcoming documentary about the Coronation of King Charles has delighted fans, as it shows King Charles’ lighter side.

It was previously revealed that, as a special Christmas treat, royal fans will get to witness behind-the-scenes footage of the royals as they prepare for one of the biggest events in modern history – Charles’ coronation.

And now the BBC has released a sneak peek of the exciting documentary ahead of it airing on Boxing Day.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Showing his funny side, King Charles cuts a relaxed figure even as the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, forgot the words to his blessing during one of the final rehearsals.

Despite facing a moment in history in front of the entire world, Charles seems totally at ease and unworried by the Archbishop’s self-described “glitch.”

Archbishop Welby, who led the coronation ceremony, confesses to the camera in an interview, “I have a memory that is probably about as good as our spaniel's - in other words, zero.”

Our King: Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed by Robert Jobson | £8.05 at Amazon Released ahead of His Majesty's coronation, royal author Robert Jobson reflects upon King Charles as both a man and as Britain's monarch. He considers his motivations, driving passions and how his values will go on to influence his approach to his reign.

It’s moments like this which will make the documentary such a fascinating watch for royal fans, who’ll get to see the Royal Family as we’ve never seen them before.

Indeed, the Telegraph reports that fans will get to witness a rare moment of brotherly affection between Prince Edward and King Charles.

As the King and Queen return to Buckingham Palace following the historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, reportedly steps forward and tells his older brother, “I know you’ve got it.”

While a sweet moment in itself, it also supports the idea that King Charles has come to lean on Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh more than ever since becoming monarch.

Earlier this year, fans took it as a huge sign of Sophie and Edward’s growing significance when the King trusted Sophie with a major royal responsibility.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Proving the Coronation was, deep down, a family affair, the BBC documentary will also feature touching moments between Queen Camilla and her sisters.

The documentary – officially titled Charles III: The Coronation Year – will be narrated by Helena Bonham Carter and includes interviews with other staff and members of the Royal family about the preparations for the Coronation.

In one touching scene, Annabel Elliot, Queen Camilla’s sister, appears moved to tears as she waves her off on her journey with the King to the abbey.

In a clip, she recalls the emotional significance of the day.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“I thought back to being two years old and watching the Queen’s [Elizabeth II] Coronation on a tiny black and white television – and there goes this golden coach with my sister in it.”

“It’s so surreal and this cannot be happening. Yes, it was quite a moment.”

Charles III: The Coronation Year will air on BBC One at 6:50pm on Boxing Day. It’ll also be available to stream on iPlayer.