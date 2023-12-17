Never-before-seen footage reveals ‘glitch’ ahead of the Coronation – and King Charles’ surprising reaction
King Charles cut a relaxed figure despite facing the biggest day of his life
New footage from an upcoming documentary about the Coronation of King Charles has delighted fans, as it shows King Charles’ lighter side.
It was previously revealed that, as a special Christmas treat, royal fans will get to witness behind-the-scenes footage of the royals as they prepare for one of the biggest events in modern history – Charles’ coronation.
And now the BBC has released a sneak peek of the exciting documentary ahead of it airing on Boxing Day.
Showing his funny side, King Charles cuts a relaxed figure even as the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, forgot the words to his blessing during one of the final rehearsals.
Despite facing a moment in history in front of the entire world, Charles seems totally at ease and unworried by the Archbishop’s self-described “glitch.”
Archbishop Welby, who led the coronation ceremony, confesses to the camera in an interview, “I have a memory that is probably about as good as our spaniel's - in other words, zero.”
Our King: Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Revealed by Robert Jobson | £8.05 at Amazon
Released ahead of His Majesty's coronation, royal author Robert Jobson reflects upon King Charles as both a man and as Britain's monarch. He considers his motivations, driving passions and how his values will go on to influence his approach to his reign.
It’s moments like this which will make the documentary such a fascinating watch for royal fans, who’ll get to see the Royal Family as we’ve never seen them before.
Indeed, the Telegraph reports that fans will get to witness a rare moment of brotherly affection between Prince Edward and King Charles.
As the King and Queen return to Buckingham Palace following the historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, reportedly steps forward and tells his older brother, “I know you’ve got it.”
While a sweet moment in itself, it also supports the idea that King Charles has come to lean on Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh more than ever since becoming monarch.
Earlier this year, fans took it as a huge sign of Sophie and Edward’s growing significance when the King trusted Sophie with a major royal responsibility.
Proving the Coronation was, deep down, a family affair, the BBC documentary will also feature touching moments between Queen Camilla and her sisters.
The documentary – officially titled Charles III: The Coronation Year – will be narrated by Helena Bonham Carter and includes interviews with other staff and members of the Royal family about the preparations for the Coronation.
In one touching scene, Annabel Elliot, Queen Camilla’s sister, appears moved to tears as she waves her off on her journey with the King to the abbey.
In a clip, she recalls the emotional significance of the day.
“I thought back to being two years old and watching the Queen’s [Elizabeth II] Coronation on a tiny black and white television – and there goes this golden coach with my sister in it.”
“It’s so surreal and this cannot be happening. Yes, it was quite a moment.”
Charles III: The Coronation Year will air on BBC One at 6:50pm on Boxing Day. It’ll also be available to stream on iPlayer.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
-
-
2024’s biggest trends revealed – from the styles we’ll be wearing to the perfect wedding and interior décor
Every year, Pinterest Predicts sets the biggest trends to watch out for in the coming year
By Jack Slater Published
-
I tried the tin foil dishwasher hack and was surprised by the 'sparkling results'
If you're sick of your silverware coming out of the dishwasher dull, this dishwasher foil cleaning hack could be the solution
By Emily Smith Published
-
The 'vindictive' move King Charles wouldn't be happy to play on Harry and Meghan, revealed by royal expert
King Charles wouldn't be happy to pull this 'vindictive move' against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveals a royal expert
By Laura Harman Published
-
King Charles is competing with Taylor Swift for an extremely prestigious award
The candidates for Time's 2023 Person of the Year include a wide range, from pop stars to His Majesty
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
King Charles' heartbreaking statement: 'We remain so dreadfully far off track'
King Charles has put the latest royal bombshells to one side to focus on his duties
By Jack Slater Published
-
The controversial Christmas decoration the Royal Family steer clear of
There's apparently a Christmas decoration the Royal Family steer clear of putting on their Christmas trees and you might not have noticed
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
King Charles' withering two-word response to Harry and Meghan's Netflix series
The King had short but sharp feedback for the pair’s Netflix docuseries
By Jack Slater Published
-
Royal fans in for a Christmas treat as ‘extraordinary’ surprise revealed – and it’s not been done for over 50 years
Perfect Christmas viewing!
By Jack Slater Published
-
Kate and Prince William would ‘refuse’ to spend Christmas with King Charles if he made this ‘upsetting’ decision, royal expert says
According to a royal expert, Kate and Prince William would 'refuse' to join King Charles at Sandringham for Christmas if he did this
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince Archie and Lilibet 'recorded video singing Happy Birthday' to King Charles
It's claimed Prince Archie and Lilibet recorded a birthday video for King Charles as he turned 75 over a year after he last saw them in person
By Emma Shacklock Published