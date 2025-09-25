Prince Harry-shaped gap in Prince George's life 'more than filled' by Mike Tindall - they have an 'invaluable' bond

It might seem like we’re forever seeing the Royal Family out and about, but it tends to be only the working royals who are consistently in public. There are only actually a few times a year where the wider family gathers together and one of these is Christmas at Sandringham House.

Although not every single royal always attends the festive celebrations in Norfolk, there is always a big turn-out. This gives us a rare opportunity to see the different generations interacting with each other and Christmas 2023 included a special moment with Prince George and Mike Tindall.

Mike placed his arm around George’s shoulders and drew him in for a huge - a sweet moment that did not go unnoticed. Body language Judi James previously told Fabulous that she believes Mike has filled a "Harry-shaped gap" as a "fun uncle" figure.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Prince Harry and Meghan moved across the pond in 2020 and it’s not known whether the Duke of Sussex has seen his nephews and niece face-to-face since then. As per The Sun, Judi claimed that in his uncle’s absence, Mike has been "completely invaluable" to Prince George.

"George’s original ‘fun uncle’ and adult playmate did that infamous bolt to the US, leaving a huge Harry-shaped gap in the young boy’s life that Mike has more than filled," Judi stated. "Mike is the fun uncle everyone needs, but in the case of Prince George, whose destiny is all about duty and responsible behaviour, Mike’s presence in his life is completely invaluable."

The body language expert went on to suggest that, in her view, Prince Harry and Mike Tindall have several similar traits like "fearlessness". However, she believes that the retired rugby player isn’t "indiscreet" with the Royal Family.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Speaking about the Christmas moment in particular, Judi said that it showed Mike "will probably always treat George as he would treat his own children".

"While George and his siblings were being nudged to greet the waiting crowd with polite handshakes and smiles, carrying armfuls of gifts they have been given, Mike just took over the action by grabbing George for a stunning and very touchingly hearty partial hug and kissing him on the side of the head," she declared.

Judi added that this displayed "not just spontaneous affection but also a sense of reward and pride in the young boy for the way he was doing such a good job."

Prince George’s facial expression reportedly "suggested he was both surprised and delighted" by Mike’s hug. The two certainly do seem to have a very relaxed and fun relationship, which is likely something appreciated by the 12-year-old.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Everything he does has been scrutinised from a young age due to his place in the royal line of succession so Mike’s normalcy around him, treating him like any of his own children, could be very comforting and grounding.

It’s also heart-wrenching that Judi James perceives Mike as filling a "Harry-shaped gap" in his nephew’s life. In his memoir, Spare, the Duke of Sussex revealed several things he’d been eager to teach Prince George and how he was looking forward to spontaneously visiting - something he can no longer do now he lives in the US.

"I looked forward to popping in all the time. Look! It’s Uncle Harry! ‘Ello, Just thought I’d stop by. Holding a bottle of wine and an armful of kiddie presents. Dropping to the floor and wrestling with little George," he wrote.