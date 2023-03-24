Meghan Markle’s true thoughts on Kate Middleton's royal wedding shared on blog years before they met

Meghan Markle’s true thoughts on Kate Middleton's royal wedding were shared on her lifestyle blog The Tig years before they ever met.

The Duchess of Sussex once wrote a blog post which mentioned her future sister-in-law’s royal wedding.

Meghan’s remarks about Kate Middleton’s wedding came three years before they’re understood to have met.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s big day was watched by millions and who could forget the first sight of Meghan Markle’s wedding dress as she arrived as St George’s Chapel? This fairytale day marked Meghan officially becoming a member of the Royal Family and prior to this the former actor, known for her role as Rachel Zane on Suits, had stopped posting on her blog, The Tig. Here she’d shared insightful posts and reflections - including a piece which revealed Meghan Markle’s true thoughts on Kate Middleton’s royal wedding.

(Image credit: Photo by James Devaney/FilmMagic via Getty)

As revealed by the blog Meghan Maven (opens in new tab) which shares archived posts from The Tig, Meghan’s remarks about Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding were revealed back in 2014. The comments came as the future Duchess of Sussex introduced an interview with Princess Alia Al Senussi, whose family were exiled from Libya after Gaddafi seized power.

“Little girls dream of being princesses,” Meghan wrote. “I, for one, was all about She-Ra, Princess of Power. And grown women seem to retain this childhood fantasy.”

She continued, “Just look at the pomp and circumstance surrounding the royal wedding and endless conversation about Princess Kate.”

Meghan went on to admit that she’d had a “pinch-myself-I’m-emailing-with-a-princess” moment when exchanging messages with another real-life princess, Princess Alia Al Senussi.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

The Wales’ wedding was a magnificent affair that certainly attracted a huge amount of attention and comment from people across the world. Meghan Markle’s true thoughts on Kate Middleton’s royal wedding came two years after the big day itself and the now-sisters-in-law reportedly first met a further three years later in January 2017 at Kensington Palace. It was ten months later that Prince Harry and Meghan’s engagement was announced, much to the delight of fans.

After writing about her childhood fondness for She-Ra, Meghan married Prince Harry in a ceremony held at Windsor Castle. The couple were sure to include plenty of meaningful details in their special day, including sweet nods to the late Princess Diana.

(Image credit: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Duchess of Sussex’s bouquet featured forget-me-nots which are understood to have been Princess Diana’s favorite flower. She also stepped out wearing a beautiful aquamarine ring that was part of Princess Diana’s jewelry collection for her evening reception and Meghan’s veil included a “surprise” for her husband. Speaking on the 2018 ITV documentary, Queen of the World, she explained how she’d chosen to have flowers from all of the Commonwealth Countries embroidered on her veil.

"I knew it would be a fun surprise for my now husband - he didn't know! He was really over the moon to find that I would make this choice for our day together, and I think the other members of the family had a similar reaction,” she declared.