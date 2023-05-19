Meghan Markle’s mom Doria Ragland and Queen Elizabeth both had the same idea when it came to the Sussexes’ wedding - did you spot this?

Meghan Markle’s mom Doria Ragland and Queen Elizabeth both had the same idea when it came to the Sussexes’ wedding.

The Duchess of Sussex’s mom Doria Ragland and the late Queen Elizabeth were both on the same fashion wavelength on her and Prince Harry’s big day.

Both of them stepped out in shades of green and were the only ones of the close family to opt for this popular color.

This royal news comes as we revealed how Meghan Markle’s wedding speech was a subtle sign of things to come.

From the moment Meghan Markle’s wedding dress was unveiled to the world as she got out of the car at Windsor Castle to the joy on Prince Harry’s face when he first got a glimpse of his wife-to-be in the chapel, this was a day full of magical moments. Given that most of the immediate and extended Royal Family came together to celebrate Prince Harry and Meghan’s love, there were also plenty of royal outfits to admire. On Meghan’s side of the family sadly only her mom Doria Ragland was there to watch her and Prince Harry tie the knot.

Her outfit was absolutely stunning too and Doria and the late Queen Elizabeth both had the same idea when it came to their wedding outfits. Not everyone will have noticed during the busyness of the ceremony but they were the only two family members who wore green.

(Image credit: Photo by Owen Humphreys - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Photos of the part of St George’s Chapel where Prince Harry and Meghan’s relatives and close friends were seated show a variety of shades. This ranges from Kate Middleton’s primrose yellow outfit to Queen Camilla's pink ensemble. But whilst some like Princess Beatrice, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips’ former wife Autumn Kelly chose teal, none wore green like Doria and Queen Elizabeth.

The Queen upheld her own fashion preferences and wowed in a vivid lime-green Stewart Parvin coat worn over a floral dress which features a blend of deep purple, yellow and yet more green.

(Image credit: Photo by Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Image)

Always one to enjoy a fully matching outfit, Queen Elizabeth finished her wedding look off with a matching neon green hat complete with purple floral decorations around the brim. Although Meghan Markle’s mom Doria Ragland chose a very different shade of green, she too went all out with this popular color.

Like Queen Elizabeth, Doria coordinated her coat, dress and hat and dazzled in a soft, pastel pistachio green. Designed by Oscar de la Renta, the coat and dress featured white floral details along the bottom and she accessorized with the beret-style Stephen Jones hat in the same tone.

(Image credit: Photo by Brian Lawless - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

With so many conversations going on surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’ wedding it’s at least possible that Doria and Queen Elizabeth - or one of them - knew what color the other was wearing.

Even if not, it’s still hugely significant that the matriarch of Prince Harry’s family and the matriarch of Meghan’s family were the only ones wearing green and stood out. Meghan was also particularly instrumental in her mom getting such a magnificent wedding look.

(Image credit: Future// Image 1: Photo by Gareth Fuller - WPA Pool/Getty Images// Image 2: Photo by Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Oscar de la Renta’s co-creative directors Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia previously told Buro Middle East as per Hello! that Meghan had wanted something representative of them both.

"She wanted to have an American designer represented in the royal wedding because she's American," Fernando said, revealing that they’d given her “two options, given the weather” and that she’d chosen the “pistachio color”.