Meghan Markle nails 'clean and classic' styling in 'princess skirt' for surprise Jamaica appearance with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped out in Jamaica on January 23rd as the couple attended the premiere of Bob Marley: One Love in Kingston.
The event took place at the Carib 5 Theatre and the couple dressed to impress for the occasion. Meghan looked stunning in a bespoke Carolina Herrera black ball skirt with a black square neck spaghetti strap top. The stylish royal matched all-black monochrome look with a Jimmy Choo box clutch and a pair of hammered gold disc earrings. This was an incredibly chic look as black is one of the key spring/summer fashion colour trends of 2024.
Fans loved this look on Meghan and many took to social media to compliment the Duchess's simple yet elegant style. "Outfit is Absolutely lovely in its simplicity. Both look great. Living their best life and being greeted with such warmth," said one fan on Instagram.
"Absolutely gorgeous. She looks chic, classic. The styling is perfect. She looks great!!" said another. "She is beautiful! I love the Princess skirt," said yet another fan.
Shop Meghan Markle's look
Wolf & Badger
RRP: £95 | 18ct yellow gold vermeil on a pair of sterling silver 13mm round disc drop earrings with a hammered finish. The earrings are hung on earwires with a total length of 2.5cm
Reformation
RRP: £98 | This is a lightweight drapey crepe fabric with a dry hand feel. This is the perfect staple for any wardrobe that can be dressed up or down.
This is the first time that the couple have made an appearance since the Royal Family revealed King Charles has begun treatment for a 'benign' prostate condition and that Kate Middleton is in hospital recovering from a 'planned surgery'.
The timing of this event has led to criticism from some Royal commentators. Royal commentator Phil Dampier told MailOnline, "It seems Harry and Meghan will turn up at the opening of an envelope these days."
"Under normal circumstances, there would be nothing wrong with them going to a film premiere. But at a time when his father is going under the knife and Jamaica is making noises about ditching the monarchy, this is rather insensitive."
The couple were snapped posing with the Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness who was also in attendance at the premiere. This interaction has surprised some royal fans as the Prime Minister has previously expressed that he supports the abolishment of the monarchy in Jamaica.
Speaking to the Daily Express in July 2023, "I think there was always a strong love and respect for the Queen in Jamaica. The appropriate time to do it would have been on a transition,” he said. "The truth is the recent polls have shown there is a tendency towards Jamaica becoming a republic. So over time the position has evolved."
A referendum is now expected to take place in 2025 to decide whether the monarchy should be replaced with a Republic in Jamaica. "We would have wanted to be able to do this within a year but the process is not a linear one. So we are on the journey of public education. Then we will have a legislative element where we will table legislation which will have to sit in Parliament before it is passed for six months and then we will have to have a referendum," the Prime Minister has previously stated.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
-
-
