Meghan Markle ‘certainly not’ first royal to claim this ‘credential’ says expert who praises ‘radical’ Queen Camilla

Meghan Markle is “certainly not” the first royal to claim this “credential”, royal expert Jennie Bond has claimed as she praised “radical” Queen Camilla.

The Duchess of Sussex has long been outspoken when it comes to advocating for equality and women’s rights.

Now an expert has suggested that Meghan isn’t the “first” royal who’s a “fiercely modern feminist” but that Queen Camilla also has “forward-thinking ideas”.

Whilst many fans were likely disappointed not to have seen Meghan Markle at the coronation as she stayed with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet at their Santa Barbara home, she was seen days later. The Duchess of Sussex attended the Women of Vision Awards gala with Prince Harry, hours before their “near catastrophic” car chase. Meghan received an award honoring her “lifelong advocacy for women and girls”. Now the BBC’s former royal correspondent Jennie Bond has suggested that Meghan Markle is “certainly not” the first royal to be a “fiercely modern feminist”.

Instead, she expressed her belief that the Duchess of Sussex and Queen Camilla have this very much in common. Opening up to OK! Jennie explained why she thinks Queen Camilla is similarly “forward thinking”.

(Image credit: Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women)

She claimed that whilst the Queen Consort might be surprised and thrilled by the success of her online Reading Room, she still also remains devoted to her work for other charities and causes.

"I think she has probably been surprised - and thrilled - by the success of this literary venture but she remains loyal to her other charities and causes, particularly domestic violence,” Jennie said. "The Queen is a fiercely modern feminist who has some radical and forward thinking ideas - Meghan was certainly not the first member of the family to claim this credential!"

Whilst Meghan might have been consistently viewed as a “fiercely modern” royal, the expert speculated that some people might not necessarily think of Queen Camilla in this way.

(Image credit: Photo by Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"You don't look at Camilla who has never had a career and who was always linked in with the horsey, aristocratic crowd and think 'Oh, there walks a feminist'. But she absolutely is a feminist. She has stood up, first of all quite quietly, but now very noisily for women's rights and equality,” Jennie said.

The expert then highlighted an especially significant speech made by Queen Camilla in October 2021 against sexual violence, during which she expressed her firm belief that both women and men need to “truly unite” to help “forge a violence-free world”.

"We need to get the men in our lives involved in this movement. We do not, in any way, hold all men responsible for sexual violence. But we do need them all on board to tackle it,” Her Majesty declared.

(Image credit: Photo by Peter Nichols - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

In recent years especially Queen Camilla has frequently spoken out to raise awareness and to help combat the issues of domestic and sexual violence and violence against women. Meghan has been similarly outspoken about issues affecting women, including domestic violence, and sought to dismantle the terms that are often used to hold women back on her Archetypes podcast. Whilst for her 40th birthday she announced her 40x40 mentorship programme to support women re-entering the workforce.

It seems that both royals can claim the “credential” of being a “fiercely modern feminist” given their ongoing dedication to advocating for women and equality.