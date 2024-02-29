The royal relative Lady Louise Windsor is set to follow for life of 'freedom'

Lady Louise Windsor is likely to follow the path set out by this member of the Royal Family as she is set to lead a life of 'freedom' away from royal duties, a royal expert says.

Lady Louise Windsor, the daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, is set to lead a life that is rather different from the life lived in the spotlight by her parents and close relatives. A royal expert has revealed that unlike higher-ranking members of The Firm, she most likely will not be taking on official duties and will instead have a lifestyle that reflects her cousin's more down-to-earth lifestyle.

The cousin in question is Zara Tindall, Princess Anne's only daughter who has had a life without a title and away from official royal duties. Speaking to OK!, Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond explained that Louise will be free to live a life of independence much like Zara.

"Louise is only 20, she is enjoying university life and she undoubtedly casts an eye at her cousin, Zara Tindall, and sees the independence and freedom and fun she has in her life as a much-loved member of the Royal Family, but not a working royal. I would bet that Louise will follow a similar course," Jennie said.

The expert added that although for many years before becoming the King, Charles made it clear that he wanted to slim down the monarchy and save the taxpayers money, there will soon be very few royals who would be working on behalf of the Royal Family.

At present, many of the working royals are in their mid-seventies and eighties, including; Princess Anne (73), the Duke of Kent (88), Princess Alexandra of Kent (87) and Duke and Duchess of Gloucester (age 79 and 77). Additionally, the younger working royals are just the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The remaining royals set to take on duties include Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who are still too young for any duties.

Jennie commented on the slimmed-down monarchy, explaining that soon the selection of people to carry out duties will be 'thin on the ground'. Jennie said, "It’s clear that for the next 15 years or so (depending on when Prince George decides to take up, full-time royal duties), the working Royals are going to become extremely thin on the ground."

Despite the fact that soon there may not be very many royals to carry out duties, the expert continued that Lady Louise is unlikely to ever become a working royal for a few key reasons.

"But I’m doubtful that Lady Louise would ever become a full-time working royal, partly because I’m not sure she would want to, and also, because The King and William know only too well that the monarchy has to be increasingly accountable to the taxpayer," she said.

"The most common complaint about the Royal Family is that they cost too much. Extra working royals would mean extra staff, extra administration, extra security – extra cost. And that is not the direction that either the King or William want to take," Jennie concluded.