King Charles's hilarious joke about his 'sausage fingers' will make you chuckle

King Charles's sausage fingers were the butt of the King's self-deprecating joke that he made in a new documentary clip.

It has been established that King Charles has 'sausage fingers', aka swollen fingers that appear to be much larger than the average finger. Although it hasn't been determined why exactly the King has such puffy pointers, the King doesn't seem overly concerned and even made a little joke about his 'sausage fingers' in a recent documentary.

A new documentary, Charles III: The Coronation Year, is set to be released on December 26th in celebration of His Majesty's ascension to the throne. In a new clip released ahead of the documentary, a sweet candid moment between Prince William and his father played out on the screen.

The video showed the monarch practising putting on the Imperial mantle with the help of his son, the Prince of Wales. Prince William struggled to fit the clasp and said to his father, "On the day it’s not going to go in, is it?" The King then laughed and poked fun at himself saying, "No. You haven’t got sausage fingers like mine."

This comment was rather humble from the King. Sweet normal moments like this were interspersed with serious scenes that showed the excitement and anticipation for this momentous event.

Another clip showed the dress rehearsal in Buckingham Palace, and King Charle and the Archbishop of Canterbury discussing how to place the St Edward Crown on his head."You have to jam it on, it has to come down to here first," said the King pointing to his eyebrows."I don’t want to break your neck Sir!" joked the Archbishop,"It might ruin the service."

"I promise you, it’s so huge, it’s got to be on right and I can’t do anything about it," King Charles responded.



The documentary contains various interviews with members of the Royal Family who were willing to take part in this documentary. This includes commentary from Princess Anne, the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Queen’s sister Annabel Elliot and her close friend and Companion of Honour Lady Lansdowne, in addition to behind-the-scenes filming with the King, Queen, and Prince of Wales.

Charles III: The Coronation Year airs on Tuesday 26 December at 6.50pm BBC One & iPlayer