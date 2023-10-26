King Charles is offering an exciting opportunity for royal fans - but there's a slight catch
Autumn has arrived at Balmoral Castle, with the royal estate's opening hours extended for a limited time...
Want to experience the beauty of autumn at a sprawling Scottish castle? Well, you're in luck as King Charles has now given royal fans the opportunity to see the Balmoral estate in all its "autumnal glory" with free entry - but for a limited time only.
Situated in the midst of the Scottish Highlands, Balmoral Castle is one of King Charles' many royal residences and was a firm favourite of the late monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, who would traditionally spend her summers there and also spent the final days of her life at the royal property.
The estate is steeped in history and is known to be particularly breath-taking during the autumn months. But don't take our word for it, as the Balmoral estate is now officially open and free to visitors - but not for long.
Balmoral's official Instagram account shared that the estate is now open every day, seven days a week up until 5th November, meaning visitors have the chance to see the grounds in all their "autumnal glory" with free admission.
The post reads, "We are now open to the public seven days a week, with no admission fee or requirement to book tickets, until Sunday 5th November. Experience the peace, tranquillity and beauty of the castle grounds in all its Autumnal glory and remember to visit the foundation stone!"
The extra days will allow visitors more of a chance to see the grounds in autumn and for any Halloween lovers, you can now also spend 31st October there to explore the sprawling estate. However, from 5th November onwards, the estate will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays throughout the winter period and will no longer be free (as per the website). So if you've booked a trip to Scotland, be sure to factor this into your planning.
The post also warns potential visitors in the coming days that, "there are no audio tours, mobility scooters or access to the ballroom at this time however the mews café and gift shop remain open to visitors from 10:00 until 16:00".
If you were hoping to add a few more stops to your tour of the royal residences this autumn/winter season, Balmoral isn't the only one opening its doors. Sandringham - which is traditionally where the family spends Christmas - is also open to visit, with free admission to The Royal Parkland and Courtyard all year round.
The estate also announced the return of 'Illuminate Sandringham' which sees the grounds lit up with festive lights throughout and will run from 11th November until 24th December. Keep in mind though that tickets will need to be booked in advance!
