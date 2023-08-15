King Charles interrupts Scottish holiday with special throwback post that shows one thing has never changed for Princess Anne

King Charles interrupted his Scottish holiday to share a special throwback post that shows one thing has never changed for Princess Anne.

After what has already been a momentous year for Their Majesties, King Charles and Queen Camilla aren’t expected to be seen in public again for several more weeks at least as they enjoy their annual summer break. The royal couple started their holiday at the Castle of Mey in Caithness and are expected to spend time at Birkhall and Balmoral in Aberdeenshire as August goes on. They’ve chosen to uphold the late Queen Elizabeth’s tradition of spending the summer in Scotland but now King Charles has interrupted his private break for a very special reason.

Taking to social media on 15th August to mark the Princess Royal’s 73rd birthday, His Majesty shared a heart-warming throwback post that featured not one, but two, adorable family photos. And these show that one thing has never changed for his sister Princess Anne.

See more

“Wishing Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal a very Happy Birthday today!” the caption declared, alongside a photo from earlier this year and one from their childhood.

The first shows King Charles in his full coronation regalia smiling at Princess Anne at Buckingham Palace on the biggest day of his life. Whilst the second adorable snap shows the then-Prince Charles gently holding Princess Anne’s hand and leaning over to entertain her as the two sat side-by-side in prams at Clarence House. At the time he was not yet 3 and Princess Royal was a month away from her first birthday. 

King Charles’ interrupting his Scottish holiday to pay tribute to his sister’s birthday is an incredibly special gesture in itself, but the photos are also significant as they highlight that throughout the decades their bond has never wavered.

Princess Anne and Prince Charles in 1951

(Image credit: Photo by -/CENTRAL PRESS/AFP via Getty Images)

Even in very early childhood, Princess Anne and King Charles can be seen to have had a supportive relationship, full of laughter and consideration and his adoration of his sister comes shining through in both pictures.

The first photo taken just a few months ago also captured a sense of this as Princess Anne and King Charles shared a joyful exchange on such an intense day. His Majesty has often shown his immense respect for his sister, as was indicated in Princess Anne’s coronation portrait position right next to him. 

He also ensured she was appointed one of his Counsellors of State, despite it traditionally being just the monarch’s spouse and the first four adults over 21 in the royal line of succession who take this role.

Princess Anne, Princess Royal and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend the Braemar Highland Gathering

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

In turn, the childhood photo seems to show that King Charles also supported her as much as she’s gone on to support him in his role. The two are also understood to share a similar sense of humour and have been pictured laughing together on many occasions. It seems despite the increased responsibilities they now both have and the scrutiny and pressure surrounding their royal roles, King Charles and Princess Anne’s relationship has likely evolved but never truly changed at its core. 

