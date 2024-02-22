King Charles's huge change for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as he switches focus
According to a royal author King Charles has taken a different approach in recent years and made a big change for his Wales grandchildren
King Charles's huge change for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis could be seen as a sign of his focus changing in recent years, a royal expert says.
The start of 2024 has been a challenging time for the Royal Family as Buckingham Palace confirmed King Charles’s cancer diagnosis on 5th February. His Majesty has postponed his public-facing duties for the time being as he undergoes his "schedule of regular treatments" and has been spending more time at Sandringham. The Norfolk residence is out of the public eye and the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children are said to have spent February half-term nearby at Anmer Hall and likely visited.
Royal author Robert Jobson has expressed his belief to Hello! that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will have raised their grandfather's spirits. He also suggested that King Charles has been eager to see them as much as possible after reportedly missing out on similar moments when Prince William and Prince Harry were young.
"The King will be getting lots of positive energy from the little ones," Robert said, before adding, "He needs peace and quiet, but he will have been very happy to see his grandchildren and to spend a bit of time with them."
The royal author also indicated that King Charles’s determination to fit precious time with Prince George, Charlotte and Louis into his incredibly busy schedule is a very significant move from him.
"He was always extremely busy when Prince William and Prince Harry were growing up and he would leave the bodyguards to play with them. Even though he's still busy since becoming King, he tries to see them as often as he can," Robert alleged.
It seems as though despite taking on even more responsibilities as monarch, King Charles has committed to making a big change for his grandkids. If Robert is correct then His Majesty might have switched things up to ensure he has more of a work/family life balance than he perhaps he did during Prince Harry and Prince William's childhood.
The Wales children live relatively close to him compared to his Sussex grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, who live in the US with Prince Harry and Meghan. Royal author Robert Hardman previously claimed on Hello!’s A Right Royal podcast that the King spends "two or three nights a week" in Windsor and "loves" seeing the Prince and Princess of Wales's brood of three.
King Charles's interactions with his grandchildren always spark a huge reaction from fans too, including when Prince Louis sat on his lap during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.
Meanwhile, the BBC's former royal correspondent Jennie Bond has described King Charles as "soppy". Speaking to OK! last year, the expert said that he "hugely values" the time he spends with his grandchildren.
She claimed, "For all his serious ponderings on the state of the world and in spite of his heavy workload, Charles is quite a soppy old thing really and I’m sure he hugely values the time he has available to spend with his grandchildren."
Jennie reflected that King Charles had a ""magical relationship" with his own grandmother, the late Queen Mother. Because of this, she believes his "dearest wish" is to have a "similar strong and loving relationship" with his grandchildren.
King Charles’s change for Prince George, Charlotte and Louis is a lovely reflection of this and it’s also heart-warming to think that they were reportedly giving him "positive energy" over half-term at such a personally challenging time.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use , Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
