King Charles’ coronation moment that could show display of unity with Prince Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet

(Image credit: Future// Image 1:Photo by Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images //Image 2:Photo by Toby Melville/Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)
King Charles’ coronation moment could show a display of unity with Prince Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet if he follows in Queen Elizabeth's footsteps.

Although plenty of King Charles’ coronation details have now been announced it still remains to be seen exactly which royals will be attending his and Queen Consort Camilla’s big day. In particular following the shocking allegations made in Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, there’s been speculation over whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will return to the UK for the big day and if their children Archie and Lilibet might accompany them. 

Sadly, their attendance of the coronation has yet to be confirmed. But if Prince Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet are there then King Charles' coronation moment could become a display of family unity for fans to enjoy.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave after the National Service of Thanksgiving

(Image credit: Photo by Kirsty O'Connor - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

In a picture taken of the Buckingham Palace balcony on the day of the late Queen Elizabeth’s coronation in 1953, plenty of royals can be seen on the right hand side wearing coronets. As per the Getty caption, the throwback snap shows the Queen surrounded by members of both the immediate and extended Royal Family.

Given that the Queen’s balcony appearance featured so many of her nearest and dearest and not just a few specific high-ranking members, this could set a precedent for King Charles. We already know there will definitely be a balcony appearance after the coronation ceremony in May.

It’s not yet known who will join His Majesty and he could opt to just have senior working royals alongside him, like we saw at Trooping the Color in 2022. Though given it's such a huge national occasion he could potentially invite many royals to make an appearance, just like the Queen did for her coronation.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh with the Queen Mother and Princess Anne, Princess Margaret and members of the immediate and extended Royal Family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace

(Image credit: Photo by Central Press/Getty Images)

If Prince Harry and Meghan do attend the coronation this could possibly mean they would make their first balcony appearance since stepping back from their royal roles. Depending on whether they do come and if they decide to bring Archie and Lilibet, they could make their balcony debut. 

The King and Princess Anne were 4 and 2 years old at the Queen's coronation and Archie will turn 4 on the coronation day, with Lilibet just a month away from her 2nd birthday. King Charles’ coronation moment on the balcony could be seen as a special display of family unity if Prince Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet are there. 

It would come after months of scrutiny following Spare’s claims, including Prince Harry’s allegation about King Charles’ heartbreaking plea to both of his sons in 2021.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and their baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu

(Image credit: Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Asked directly by ITV News’ Tom Bradby last year if he would be attending the coronation if he’s invited, Prince Harry seemed “open” to the possibility, though stipulated that “a lot” could take place before then. 

"There’s a lot that can happen between now and then,” he declared. "The door is always open. The ball is in their court. There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they’re willing to sit down and talk about it."

