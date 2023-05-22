King Charles continues to make major changes at Windsor following Queen's death

It has been reported that King Charles has continued to make major changes at Windsor Castle, his mother's former home, as he relocates a beloved member of staff under some strict requirements.

It has been reported that King Charles has made a major change at Windsor Castle and made a deal with the Queen's confidant Angela Kelly to move away from the premises.

Angela Kelly was the Queen's royal fashion designer who lived on the grounds of Windsor Castle since 2012, and in May 2022, it was reported that she moved into the suite next door to the late Queen at the Berkshire estate.

Angela stayed in the Windsor estate for some time following the Queen's passing but has recently moved away from Berkshire and up north. It has been reported that the King was behind this major move and in fact 'struck a deal' with Angela in order to keep her from spilling any Royal Family secrets.

(Image credit: Photo by Hannah McKay/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Daily Mail reported, "The King has struck a deal with the late Queen's dresser banning her from sharing Royal secrets in exchange for a new life in the North."

The King reportedly offered Her Majesty's former friend a new home in exchange for her silence and discretion when it comes to spilling any royal secrets. The outlet revealed, "The Mail on Sunday understands that a senior Palace aide acting for the King presented Ms Kelly with a new NDA – nondisclosure agreement – to sign as part of the deal."

Angela Kelly (Image credit: Getty)

The outlet referred to this agreement as a 'gagging order' and explained that this meant that Angela would be unable to write any more books about her experiences in the royal household. This order is so severe that it reportedly also means that the author and dresser cannot use the words 'King' and 'Palace' for commercial purposes.

With the late Queen's blessing, Angela released two books. In 2012, Angela released the book Dressing the Queen: The Jubilee Wardrobe, and in 2019 she released The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe. Any hopes of releasing another book following Her Majesty's passing have supposedly been squashed by the King's gagging order.

A post shared by Agenthighheels (@agenthighheels) A photo posted by on

The late Queen's personal advisor took to social media to share some sweet snaps of her home in Windsor before her big move. Although she didn't reveal much, the dresser seemed to be hopeful about her move up north. "Getting ready to say goodbye. I am moving at last to my new home which I will be able to call My Home at last ♥️," she said.