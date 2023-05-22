Carole and Pippa Middleton’s ‘concerns’ about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the early days of their relationship

Carole and Pippa Middleton reportedly had “concerns” about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the early days of their relationship.

The Princess of Wales’ mom and sister allegedly “harbored concerns” that the Sussexes might “overshadow” Pippa Middleton’s 2017 wedding.

Prince Harry attended the church service alone whilst Meghan apparently only came to the evening reception after a shocking article came out.

Since Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011 the Middletons have very much become part of the wider Royal Family. They’ve been invited to plenty of important family moments, from church services to the recent coronation. In return, some royals were also invited to one of their big family events - Pippa Middleton’s wedding. She married James Matthews in 2017 and the likes of Princess Eugenie and Prince Harry were there. However, one person who wasn’t seen arriving at the church for the service earlier in the day was Meghan Markle.

According to the Daily Mail, the Sussex biography Finding Freedom by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were a source of worry for Carole and Pippa Middleton.

The writers alleged that the future Queen Consort’s mom and sister apparently “harbored concerns” that the Sussexes might “overshadow” Pippa’s wedding.

Although the future Duke and Duchess of Sussex were reportedly invited to Pippa and James’ big day, only Prince Harry ended up attending. It was claimed that Meghan bought herself an outfit and “put careful thought” into it, only for an article that emerged on the morning of the wedding to change things completely.

This piece is said to have directly compared pictures of Pippa and Meghan’s bottoms from different occasions. It was supposedly decided that there was “no way” Meghan could attend the church ceremony “only 50 meters away from a specially arranged media pen” after “such a crass cover story”.

In the aftermath of Carole and Pippa’s alleged concerns and then the published article, Meghan instead reportedly stayed in an Airbnb in Berkshire the day of the wedding. She was apparently dropped off here by Prince Harry who went to Pippa and James’ ceremony. The King’s youngest son is then said to have returned to have lunch with Meghan who then got ready in a “decidedly unflashy black gown” for the evening reception which the both attended.

However, even there Prince Harry and Meghan apparently couldn’t spend as much time together as they might have hoped. Finding Freedom suggested that it was Kate Middleton’s sister’s wish that couples should sit separately.

“Sitting together in the custom glass marquee that had been erected on the 18 acre property should've been a fun night for the couple, but as per Pippa's request, no couples sat together,” the writers explained.

Whilst Meghan sadly might not have attended Pippa Middleton’s full wedding day, Pippa and her husband James were amongst the congregation as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot at Windsor Castle almost exactly a year later. Pippa, Kate and Meghan were also pictured happily chatting together during a joint outing to Wimbledon in 2019.

In recent years the Middletons and Prince Harry attended the King and Queen’s coronation and Carole and Michael Middleton and the Sussexes paid their respects at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in 2022.