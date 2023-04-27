King Charles and Queen Camilla receive super rare accessory and their reactions are priceless

King Charles and Queen Camilla have received a super rare accessory and their reactions couldn’t be more priceless.

The King and Queen have revealed the exciting news that they’ve become the proud owners of a coveted gold Blue Peter badge.

These are only given to a handful of “outstanding” individuals each and it’s clear the royal couple were overwhelmed to be honored in this way.

In a matter of days the King and Queen Consort will undertake one of the most important ceremonies of their lives as the coronation day draws nearer. Both King Charles’ coronation crown and Queen Camilla’s coronation crown have been confirmed, but it remains to be seen which other magnificent royal jewels could be brought out on May 6. So much thought is put into each accessory the likes of Queen Camilla and Princess Catherine wear in particular. Now King Charles and Queen Camilla have received a super rare accessory that certainly isn’t part of the royal collection - and they couldn’t be more excited!

Taking to social media on April 26, the royal couple delightedly revealed that they’re now the proud owners of the highly-prestigious gold Blue Peter badge. Thanking the BBC’s CBBC for the immense honor, King Charles was pictured beaming from ear to ear as he wore his shiny new badge in Liverpool. Meanwhile, Her Majesty was seen staring at her husband’s badge in awe and her own coveted accessory was pinned prominently on Queen Camilla's cobalt blue coat dress.

CBBC (the BBC’s children’s television channel) airs Blue Peter which launched in 1958 and is a weekly kid’s factual entertainment show that is part of many people’s childhood memories in the UK. They have several tiers of badges which are awarded to lucky recipients and according to the BBC (opens in new tab) only a “handful” of gold badges are handed out each year.

(Image credit: Future//Image 1: Photo by Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images//Image 2: Photo by Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Perhaps unsurprisingly, this is the highest level of Blue Peter badge and they are awarded in “exceptional circumstances for outstanding achievements” such as “showing amazing and unique bravery”. In “rare occasions” adults such as King Charles and Queen Camilla can receive one for being “role models” and “inspiring the nation’s children”.

King Charles and Queen Camilla received their super rare accessory during a visit to the venue that will host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest next month in Liverpool. Their Majesties were also introduced to several young Blue Peter fans who’ve earned their own badges whilst in Liverpool. His Majesty received his for advocating for young people with the Prince’s Trust and for environmental work, Queen Camilla got her badge for highlighting how important reading and literacy is from a young age.

(Image credit: Photo by Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

And rare they might be, but the King and Queen aren’t the only royals to have been given a badge. The late Queen Elizabeth received a gold badge during her Golden Jubilee year in 2002 and the Prince and Princess of Wales received one in 2018 when they visited the studios during Blue Peter’s 60th anniversary celebrations.

Given these gold badges aren’t ceremonial it’s perhaps highly unlikely that we’ll see King Charles and Queen Camilla’s new accessories worn during their coronation ceremony in May. However, this certainly looks to have been a wonderful moment for them and they’ll no doubt treasure these special badges for the years to come.