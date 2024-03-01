Kate Middleton's cosy khaki St David's Day outfit proved skinny jeans and turtlenecks are a style fail-safe

The Princess of Wales's cosy khaki St David’s Day outfit proved skinny jeans and turtlenecks are a style failsafe - and it's still one of our favourite Kate Middleton looks.

As Wales marks St David’s Day on 1st March we can’t help thinking back to the Princess of Wales’s cosy St David’s Day outfit from 2022. Kate and Prince William have often visited Wales on or around the country’s Patron Saint’s Day, both before and since becoming Prince and Princess of Wales.

This year we sadly aren’t going to see the Princess there to mark the occasion as she continues to recover from her abdominal surgery in January. The last time she was actually in Wales on St David’s Day was two years ago and we’re still full of admiration for this beautiful green outfit made up of skinny jeans and a turtleneck.

Kate decided on her best jeans style years ago and has continued to showcase the versatility of skinny jeans, despite other cuts becoming more popular. She opted for a black pair of jeans for her visit to Wales in 2022 and they elongated her silhouette.

The streamlined design of the jeans meant they flowed perfectly down and tucked neatly into her heeled black boots.

They were reportedly a pair from Aquatalia and they looked like they could’ve been the same ones she wore to her first official engagement. The Princess of Wales’s St David’s Day outfit also featured a snuggly-looking khaki green turtleneck that paid tribute to one of the colours of the Welsh national flag.

Recreate Kate Middleton's St David's Day Outfit

Classic and timeless, this piece of knitwear wouldn’t look out of place in anyone’s winter capsule wardrobe - or in their spring one for any chilly days. It was entirely plain, allowing the earthy green of the jumper to do all the talking. This pared-back design helped to give Kate’s St David’s Day outfit more of a polished, sophisticated feel to it.

Both the turtleneck and jeans are easy-to-wear staples that could be interchanged with so many other items, though together they are always a style failsafe. The Princess of Wales finished her outfit with a khaki green longline coat from SportsMax.

Paired with the green turtleneck this showcased the colour blocking trend that the Royal Family are known for loving. Kate’s coat was beautifully tailored, with lapels, diagonally-sewn pockets and matching green buttons and she had the Welsh floral emblem, a daffodil, pinned to her coat in honour of St David’s Day.

The future Queen wore this stunning yet simple look for visits to Abergavenny and Blaenavon with Prince William. At the Abergavenny Market the couple saw first-hand how important local suppliers are to rural communities and they also went to the the Blaenavon World Heritage Site, Blaenavon Hwb and Pant Farm.

The Prince and Princess of Wales used to live in Wales together and they visited the country several times last year alone for official visits.

To mark this year’s St David’s Day, the Prince and Princess of Wales’s official Instagram account has shared a special video and declared, in both English and Welsh, “Proud to be Patrons of both the Welsh Guards and the Queen’s Dragoon Guards. Happy St David’s Day! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿”.

Prince William became the Colonel of the Welsh Guards in 2022 and Kate received the honour of being Colonel-in-Chief of the Queen’s Dragoon Guards in 2023.