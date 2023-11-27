Kate Middleton's snow boots are the ultimate winter weather investment and they're much cheaper today
Kate Middleton's snow boots are perfect for the winter season and they're on offer right now during the Black Friday sales
Kate Middleton's snow boots are currently on sale, and we think these might be the best winter shoes to invest in to last for season after season.
Among some of the Black Friday fashion deals worth investing in, there are some seriously high-quality footwear pieces that are now available for a discounted price! In fact, snow boots just like the ones owned by the Princess of Wales are currently available for a steal! Back in 2018, when the Princess was pregnant with Prince Louis, Catherine and her team of stylists had to work out how to keep the Princess warm and dry when she visited Stockholm. The Princess braved the snow for some outdoor activities while wearing a pair of high-quality snow boots from Sorel. While the exact boots are no longer stocked by the brand, they have developed their snow boots and have a varied range of luxe boots that keep your feet warm and toasty in adverse weather conditions.
Buy Kate Middleton's snow boots
Women's Caribou Boot
Was £165.00 Now £132.00 | Sorel
Featuring seam-sealed waterproof construction, a Sherpa snow cuff, an extreme traction sole, and the ability to withstand chilling temperatures while still looking good.
Ankle Boots,
Was £161.00 Now £80.00 | Sorel at Yoox
This short ankle boot is made from leather with a suede effect, logo, a rubber heel and a round toeline.
Women's Whitney II Short Lace Winter Boot,
Was £125.00 Now £87.50 | Sorel
The cosy-meets-sporty style of these lightweight boots makes them a go-to. On top of being waterproof, they're filled with 200g insulation and lined in warm microfleece. The cushioned EVA footbed is made for miles and miles of wear, with molded rubber soles for extra grip.
Kate Middleton's super cosy snow boots are the perfect winter boot as they are fashionable but also provide a great deal of grip and traction, to ensure that the wearer is in constant contact with the ground.
Catherine wore the grey and black boots with a lace-up front and a fluffy fur lining. There was also an outer waterproof lining to ensure that any melted snow or water wouldn't soak through the shoes, and the Princess' feet would stay dry. This design is available in so many of their snow boots, and you can decide whether a longer boot or a shorter ankle height is the right look for your personal requirements.
Sorel is also one of the best brands for winter warm wear and sells some of the best winter boots to keep you snug and stylish. However, if you are looking for hiking boots, Berghaus is another great brand and Kate Middleton's favourite hiking boots are a bargain right now with £93 off the original price.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
-
-
This £29 M&S bag looks just like this £2k Prada piece and we predict a huge sell-out
Peak luxury - for a small percentage of the original price
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Sweet Christmas tradition William and Harry will continue despite feud - and the reason why is heart-warming
Despite everything, the family are coming through for each other this Christmas
By Jack Slater Published
-
Adele’s perfume that’s been her signature scent for 20 years is suddenly so much cheaper and it’s on our wish-list
Adele's perfume has been her go-to since she was 15 and if you're looking for a new fragrance it doesn't come much more iconic than this
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Meghan Markle's favourite product for 'kissable, buttery lips' just got much cheaper - but there are only hours left to shop
Meghan Markle's favourite product for 'kissable, buttery lips' is currently on sale
By Laura Harman Published
-
JLo's luxe highlighter she uses in her sculpted face routine has a rare low price with just hours left
JLo's highlighter from YSL is a cult classic for a reason and it's in the sale now making this a great opportunity to try it for yourself
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton’s ultimate Hobbs coat is on sale in the most wearable colours - but not for much longer
Kate Middleton's Hobbs coat comes in the most fabulous neutral shades and they're all on sale for a limited time this Cyber Monday
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton's go-to quiet luxury camel coat has some fabulous high-street rivals on sale
Kate Middleton's go-to quiet luxury camel coat is one of our timeless pieces from the Princess - and we've found some fantastic on sale rivals
By Laura Harman Published
-
The Dyson Airwrap has unmissable discounts - but we also love this £40 alternative for Kate Middleton-style blow-dries on a budget
You can replicate Princess Catherine's signature blow-dry with ease using this affordable hot tool
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Kate Middleton's cosy kitchen features a gorgeous cream KitchenAid and now's your opportunity to buy one
Kate Middleton's KitchenAid appeared in a special video last year and there's never been a better time to treat yourself or a loved one
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The Charlotte Tilbury lip product combination Amal Clooney wore on her wedding day is so dreamy - and it's on sale for a limited time
Amal Clooney's Charlotte Tilbury lip products from her fairytale Venice wedding are now on sale - but not for much longer
By Emma Shacklock Published