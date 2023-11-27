Kate Middleton's snow boots are the ultimate winter weather investment and they're much cheaper today

Kate Middleton's snow boots are currently on sale, and we think these might be the best winter shoes to invest in to last for season after season.

Among some of the Black Friday fashion deals worth investing in, there are some seriously high-quality footwear pieces that are now available for a discounted price! In fact, snow boots just like the ones owned by the Princess of Wales are currently available for a steal! Back in 2018, when the Princess was pregnant with Prince Louis, Catherine and her team of stylists had to work out how to keep the Princess warm and dry when she visited Stockholm. The Princess braved the snow for some outdoor activities while wearing a pair of high-quality snow boots from Sorel. While the exact boots are no longer stocked by the brand, they have developed their snow boots and have a varied range of luxe boots that keep your feet warm and toasty in adverse weather conditions.

Buy Kate Middleton's snow boots

Kate Middleton's super cosy snow boots are the perfect winter boot as they are fashionable but also provide a great deal of grip and traction, to ensure that the wearer is in constant contact with the ground.

Catherine wore the grey and black boots with a lace-up front and a fluffy fur lining. There was also an outer waterproof lining to ensure that any melted snow or water wouldn't soak through the shoes, and the Princess' feet would stay dry. This design is available in so many of their snow boots, and you can decide whether a longer boot or a shorter ankle height is the right look for your personal requirements.

Sorel is also one of the best brands for winter warm wear and sells some of the best winter boots to keep you snug and stylish. However, if you are looking for hiking boots, Berghaus is another great brand and Kate Middleton's favourite hiking boots are a bargain right now with £93 off the original price.