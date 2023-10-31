Kate Middleton's favourite dishes at her go-to cosy pub sound utterly incredible - and we even have the recipes

Is it fish and chips? Could it be a steak and ale pie? We have Kate's favourite pub foods revealed

Want to know what Kate Middleton's go-to pub order is? We've got the answers - and even some recipes for how to make the dishes, like sticky toffee pudding, at home.

One of the biggest aspects of traditional English culture includes a regular jaunt to your local pub, where you might indulge in a pint (or two, or three... or four) with friends, and even order some traditional English fare like fish and chips. Turns out, even the royals appreciate a good pub meal once in a while - and we just found out which classic pubs foods Princess Kate likes best

Kate's favourite pub is one located in her hometown called the Old Boot Inn in Stanford Dingley, a village in Berkshire, England - and according to their chef Rody Warot as of 2011, Kate is not shy when it comes to indulging in her favourite dishes.

"Her favorite [dishes] are the pate on toasted brioche or the roast figs on parma ham with spicy apple chutney, followed by the tiger prawn and wild mushroom linguine," Chef Rody once told People

As for dessert, Kate loves what is arguably the most classic English dessert of all time. "And for the [dessert], her favorite is sticky toffee pudding. It’s moist and spongy," he finished. 

Luckily, the Old Boot Inn was kind enough to share the recipe for Kate's favourite sticky toffee pudding, so you can make it right at home and think of the princess whenever you eat it. 

Kate Middleton's Favourite Sticky Toffee Pudding - Serves 6-8

Ingredients for the pudding

  • 8 oz. pitted dates, chopped
  • 1¼ cups boiling water
  • ½ cup softened buttered (3½ tbsp. for batter, use the rest to butter the pan
  • 1 cup dark brown sugar
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 tbsp. black treacle or dark molasses
  • 1 tbsp. Lyle’s Golden Syrup
  • 1 tsp. vanilla
  • 2 cups self-rising cake flour
  • 1 tbsp. baking soda

For the toffee sauce

  • ½ cup superfine sugar
  • 7 tbsp. butter
  • 6 oz. English double cream

How to make Kate's favourite sticky toffee pudding

Thanks to Chef Rody (courtesy of People), we have the exact recipe and instructions - and it's easier to make than you might think. 

  • "In a bowl, cover dates with boiling water. Set aside.
  • Preheat oven to 375. Place a roasting pan filled with about 1 inch of water into the oven.
  • Butter a 9″x9″ pan. Dust with flour. In a bowl, with an electric mixer, beat 3½ tbsp. butter with sugar until combined. Beat in eggs, one at a time, then add treacle, Golden Syrup and vanilla. Mix until just combined. On low speed, add the flour.
  • In a food processor, puree the dates. Stir in the baking soda and stir the mixture into the batter. Pour into the prepared pan. Place in roasting pan and bake about 35 minutes until top is just firm. Remove from oven and cool slightly.
  • Meanwhile, make the sauce. In a saucepan over medium heat, melt sugar and butter until mixture turns a deep amber color. Watch closely so it does not burn. Slowly mix in the double cream. Be careful: It will bubble up at first. 
  • Once all the cream is added, cook mixture until it is thick enough to coat a spoon. Cut cake into squares and serve with sauce and vanilla ice cream."
