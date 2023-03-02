Kate Middleton's cute little habit has been noticed by fans - and we think it's adorable
There is a sweet way that the Princess of Wales likes to celebrate at royal engagements - and we can't get enough of it!
Eagle-eyed fans has noticed Kate Middleton's cute habit that she has a tendency to display when she is excited at royal engagements.
- Kate Middleton's cute habit has caught the attention of fans.
- The Princess of Wales was even caught doing this little action at a recent royal engagement just a few days ago.
- In other royal news, Royal family member shows support to Harry and Meghan amid Frogmore Cottage blow.
Noticed by a Tiktoker @LovelyCatherine (opens in new tab), when Catherine gets excited at a royal engagement, she has a tendency to cheer and lift up both of her arms.
Although some might expect decorum and composure from the Princess at all times, images from certain engagements show that when Kate is allowed to show off her competitive side and wins a challenge, she can't help but cheer and lift up both of her hands in celebration
But this form of excitement isn't something new. Although the Princess showed off this sweet gesture when she thrashed Prince William in a sporty bike challenge in Wales a few days ago, she has actually been cheering in this way for more than a decade.
Back in 2012 when Catherine had only been a member of the Royal Family for a year, she attended a number of events at the London Olympics. As a supporter of team GB, Catherine was regularly snapped cheering on her team and raising up her arms in celebration every time her national team did well.
The Princess has also been snapped celebrating her own sporting successes while attending royal engagements. Catherine was joined by Prince William and Prince Harry at a royal engagement in 2012 as the trio visited Bacon's College to launch the 'Coach Core' programme.
While at this engagement, the Princess played a little bit of ping pong and showed off her competitive side. After scoring a point, the Princess was shown celebrating with her signature cheer.
More recently in February 2022, after becoming Patron of the Rugby Football Union, the Princess was snapped taking part in an England rugby training session at Twickenham Stadium. After successfully showing off her rugby skills, the Princess cheered enthusiastically and showed that she had lost all of her inhibitions as she did a little dance while raising her arms above her head.
This enthusiasm from Kate is not only reserved for her sporting interests. Back in 2020 when Catherine and William visited Barry Island in Wales, the Prince and Princess visited Island Leisure Amusement Arcade and played on some of the machines at the arcade.
After succcessfully playing on the claw machine, Kate cheered for herself in a sweet way and showed her genuine excitement while attending this royal engagement.
Kate Middleton's cute habit demonstrates that she is happy to show her enthusiasm and competitive side at royal engagements, and has a genuine excitement about some of the fun activities she gets to encounter through her work.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
