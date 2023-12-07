Kate Middleton’s Christmas fashion mistake she regrets is such a relatable faux pas to make.

Throughout the colder months the Princess of Wales often relies on her best winter coats to add warmth and sophistication to her looks and Christmas Day is no exception. The Royal Family traditionally walk to church in Norfolk on Christmas Day. This public family outing calls for their festive best but whilst so many of her Christmas looks have been spectacular, Kate’s Christmas fashion mistake on Christmas Day 2019 proves that even she can have regrets.

For this special occasion Kate opted for a dove grey Catherine Walker coat with luxurious faux fur cuffs and collar. The neutral tone contrasted perfectly with the sense of fun brought by the faux fur detailing, bringing balance to the look.

(Image credit: Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

The Princess of Wales’s figure was accentuated by the structured waist belt, whilst the military-style buttons were a classic touch. Kate paired her coat with sheer black tights and forest green court shoe heels which complemented her statement Lock & Co Hatters hat.

However, as beautiful as the Princess of Wales looked in this sophisticated grey and green ensemble, she ended up regretting her choice. Kate’s Christmas fashion mistake lay in the thickness of her choice of coat for the milder weather that day.

According to Metro, the future Queen briefly spoke with fan Rachel Anvil and her mum Karen during the walk to church and apparently explained that she was feeling a little too warm.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

“Kate was talking to my daughter about clothes and how she was feeling too hot,” Karen claimed, before adding that Kate supposedly told Rachel, “I really shouldn’t have worn this.”

Karen added, “I’m there talking to Charlotte about dolls and my daughter’s talking about fashion with Kate. It wasn’t fake, it was a genuine discussion, it was about a minute but it was tailored to my daughter, it was like speaking to a friend. They are totally different with the public.”

Given how cosy Kate’s faux-fur trimmed coat looked it could easily have been a little too heavy for the weather which didn’t seem to be as cold as the senior royal might’ve expected. Kate’s Christmas fashion mistake is an easy one to make, though, as temperatures on Christmas Day can frequently fluctuate in the UK.

(Image credit: Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

That’s the first and only time Kate’s worn her grey coat in public and in light of the lesson she learnt that day it’s possible that she might only wear it again on colder days. The formal, structured design of this garment has continued to be a favourite style for the Princess and last year she stepped out on Christmas Day wearing a khaki green Alexander McQueen coat.

Some fans will no doubt already be anticipating Kate’s Christmas Day outfit for 2023 as she, Prince William and their children are expected to spend it at Sandringham again. Ahead of this the Princess of Wales will be stepping out for the Together at Christmas carol concert which will be recorded at Westminster Abbey on 8th December.

This year’s will be with the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood and in an announcement on social media, Kate revealed that it will be a “special moment” to express gratitude.

“This will be a special moment to thank all those who do so much to support babies, young children and families in our communities across the UK,” she said. “We can’t wait for you to join us too - tune in on @ITV, Christmas Eve.”