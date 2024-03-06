Kate Middleton's stark advice from Camilla on making her marriage to Prince William last
Queen Camilla reportedly gave the Princess of Wales some advice on how to 'hang on' to Prince William
Queen Camilla is said to have given Kate Middleton some words of advice on how to "hang on" to Prince William and make a marriage with him work, back in the early days of their romance.
The Prince and Princess of Wales's romance famously began over two decades ago when they met as young students at the University of St Andrews in 2001.
If you're a fan of The Crown, you would be forgiven for thinking that the pair had met prior to university, as the final season of the Netflix smash hit depicts young Catherine and William meeting with Kate buying a Big Issue from him years before they were students.
However, the couple, who went on to marry in April 2011, first laid eyes on each other in Scotland, going from friends to lovers throughout their time at the coveted St Andrews.
Kate and William have clearly enjoyed lasting romance since meeting 23 years ago and are now parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, with the Wales family residing in Adelaide Cottage near picturesque Windsor.
However, it's been claimed by a royal expert that Queen Camilla had some words of advice on how to maintain a marriage with William when they were budding lovers.
Writing in his biography, Battle of the Brothers, Robert Lacey explained, "Camilla had confided to Kate the secret of hanging on to a busy prince: fit your timetable - well, basically your whole life - around his."
Battle of Brothers by Robert Lacey, £7.18 (was £20 | Amazon
Written by royal expert Robert Lacey, this book gives readers an unparalleled insight into William and Harry’s early closeness and later rumoured estrangement. It asks what happens when two sons are raised for very different futures and explores each of the family's highs, lows and most difficult decisions.
Kate and William did actually briefly separate after university. After about five years together, in 2007, the couple called time on their romance - but after around three months apart, they rekindled.
The royal couple touched on their short split during their 2010 engagement interview with journalist Tom Bradby.
Future monarch, Prince William, popped the question during a romantic trip to Kenya and they announced the news on November 16th of that year.
Catherine admitted that the break up was tough for her but was grateful that it had given her a new perspective on the relationship.
"I think I at the time wasn't very happy about it, but actually it made me a stronger person.
"You find out things about yourself that maybe you hadn't realised. Or I think you can get quite consumed by a relationship when you are younger and I really valued that time for me as well although I didn't think it at the time. Looking back on it."
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
-
-
Is Gillian Anderson married and does she have children?
Here's everything you need to know about Gillian Anderson's romantic history and whether she has children...
By Laura Harman Published
-
32 alluring plants to liven up your garden - from cottage garden blooms to vibrant foliage
Whether you've got acres to landscape, or a compact patio these lively plants are sure to add interest
By Lydia Swinscoe Published
-
Confirmation of Kate Middleton's attendance at special event removed from army website amid confusion
The Princess of Wales was confirmed to be in attendance at a review of Trooping the Colour - but the information has been taken down
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Who is Gary Goldsmith and how is he related to Carole and Kate Middleton?
Who is Gary Goldsmith? Here's all you need to know about him and how he's related to the Princess of Wales and her mother
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Camilla's favourite 'fuss-free' comfort food is seriously unroyal - but proves she's just like the rest of us
Queen Camilla likes to keep things simple when it comes to dinner time
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Queen Camilla 'taking break' from royal duties after stepping up following King's cancer diagnosis
Queen Camilla will reportedly be taking a short break from royal duties after leading the Royal Family in public in recent weeks
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton's cosy khaki St David's Day outfit proved skinny jeans and turtlenecks are a style fail-safe
We're still inspired by the Princess of Wales's St David's Day outfit from 2022 and this is a combination that's so easy to recreate
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie nearly took Kate Middleton's title but missed out after Prince Edward's decision
One of Princess Catherine's titles nearly went to Sophie but Prince Edward had other plans...
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Kensington Palace breaks silence amid concerns for Kate Middleton with clear new statement
The Palace have made a statement as speculation circulates about the Princess of Wales's health following her 'successful' surgery in January
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate and William helping Prince George to avoid fear by prepping him for 'scary' royal duties now
The Prince and Princess of Wales are said to be preparing their son for the pressures of the throne so his duties don't seem 'scary' in the future
By Caitlin Elliott Published