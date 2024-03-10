Kate Middleton shares unseen photo with the kids in celebration of Mother’s Day

Princess Catherine has shared a beautiful, never-before-seen photo of herself and her three children, George, Charlotte and Louis in celebration of Mother’s Day. Looking relaxed and happy, Kate is surrounded by the kids, making for the most heartwarming image.

The photo, released by Kensington Palace, was taken by Prince William in Windsor earlier in the week, to celebrate Mother’s Day and for Kate to thank the public for the support she has received since undergoing abdominal surgery.

The Princess of Wales captioned the picture, 'Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. C.'

Signing the note with a 'C' adds a personal element to this heartwarming message - a nice touch considering it's the first time we've heard from Princess Catherine in months.

Early this year on 17th January Kensington Palace announced in a statement that Catherine underwent "planned abdominal surgery" at The London Clinic on the previous day.

The statement then explained, "The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days, before returning home to continue her recovery."

Fans were quick to respond to the message, offering their support. 'Happy Mother's Day Catherine, may you have an incredible day. It's great to see the princess recovering well and Prince William showing his photographer side,' wrote one royal fan.

While another said, 'Lovely picture, hope you are taking it easy and we are looking forward to seeing you back to full health however long it takes.'

Some eagle-eyed fans noticed that Catherine wasn't wearing her wedding ring, to which others had some stern words.

One disgruntled fan wrote in the Instagram comments, 'For stupid people in the back asking where is her wedding ring: she just had major abdominal surgery and is still recovering at home with her three beautiful children and husband who is taking care of her and took this pic at their private home. What is that a problem to you? Are you okay?'

To which another replied, 'People will try to create drama out of anything. The scrutinise others so much instead of focusing on themselves. She just had major abdominal surgery.

'When I had my hysterectomy and I’m not speculating that’s what she has had, I wasn’t thinking that I must put jewellery on every day whilst I recovered. Grow up and do better.

'She’s a human being who is entitled to a modicum of privacy while she recovers. She gives so much to so many. Can’t you give her this time to be with her children and husband?'

Wishing you a speedy recovery, Princess Catherine.