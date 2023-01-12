woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton admitted that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis 'wouldn't forgive' her if she sang a solo at her Christmas carol concert.

Kate Middleton left royal fans in awe as she hosted her very special Together at Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey in December.

The Princess of Wales wowed with her piano skills but admitted George, Charlotte and Louis 'wouldn't forgive' her if she showed off her singing voice.

In other royal news, Kate Middleton's very awkward lipgloss moment with Meghan Markle has been revealed in Prince Harry's memoir.

In a sweet moment captured on camera during the Princess of Wales' Together at Christmas carol concert, which saw Prince George and Princess Charlotte join Prince William, King Charles and Queen Camilla along with hundreds of special guests to show support, Catherine can be heard admitting that a solo singing performance wasn't an option for her.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate, who is a proud mom-of-three to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, blew royal fans away when she showed off her penchant for piano playing during her first of the Together at Christmas carol concerts in 2021.

And Princess Catherine tickled the ivories again as she hosted the service, attended by 1,800 guests in honor of the late Queen Elizabeth II, which was aired to the public on Christmas Eve.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In a snippet from the special evening shared on TikTok, Kate was captured chatting away to British tenor Alfie Boe about her own singing abilities.

During the footage, shared by Francis Page Media on the video app, Kate is asked whether she would be up for a solo singing performance.

Laughing, she joked, "Next time! I think I need a bit more practice.

"On the piano you can slightly hide away a bit more than you can do singing," Princess Catherine addd, before confessing, "Actually my children probably wouldn't forgive me - I'm not sure whether they think I've got a particularly good singing voice. I'll have to have some lessons."

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Kate also reflected on the Royal Family's first Christmas without Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away in September 2022, in a poignant speech ahead of the carol service.

The future Queen Consort said, "This Christmas will be our first without Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth. Her Majesty held Christmas close to her heart, as a time that brought people together and reminded us of the importance of faith, friendship and family, and to show empathy and compassion.

"This year we’ve invited hundreds of inspiring individuals to the service.

"Those who showcase the power of connectedness and community values, allowing us to continue Her Majesty's tradition of recognising and thanking those who have gone above and beyond to support others."