Kate Middleton is all pearls, bows and ravishing cherry red as she steps out for Commonwealth Day
The Princess of Wales arrived at Westminster Abbey in showstopping cherry red to attend celebrations for Commonwealth Day 2025
The Princess of Wales was a vision in cherry red as she stepped out for the 2025 Commonwealth Day celebrations in London.
Stepping out alongside Prince William, King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and the Duchess of Gloucester, Princess Catherine arrived at Westminster Abbey in a striking coat dress, hat and heels combination that shared the same vivid scarlet hue.
With a large statement bow detail taking centre stage on Kate's Catherine Walker dress, the future Queen added some timeless balance in the form of some gorgeous pearl jewellery, once worn by the late Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana.
Kate's bold Catherine Walker piece is the brand's Beau Tie dress - a wool crepe coat blend number with a button-down detail, delicate flowing pleats and an ultra feminine bow neckline that can't be missed.
It's one we've seen her wear for special occasions in the past, including Kate's super festive Together At Christmas carol concert in December 2022.
Continuing with the rich red colour scheme, Princess Catherine chose the Gina Foster Seaford hat from her collection - an accessory we've seen her wear before, during her and William's 2014 tour of New Zealand.
The Jackie O style hat features a sweet felt flower detail and made for the perfect complimenting colour pop on top of Kate's half-pinned-back waves.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Shop Striking Red Dresses
Want to take inspiration from Princess Catherine and incorporate more red into your spring capsule wardrobe? This flowy and flattering Nobody's Child piece is a comfy and versatile option that's well worth an investment.
If you love the standout bow detail of Kate's coat dress, this tiered & Other Stories piece offers a more understated way to take inspiration from that element all summer long.
After an event dress like Kate's? This Karen Millen number is on sale and shares a similar bow detail to Catherine's piece. A great buy if you're on the hunt for a wedding guest dressright now.
Caroline Parr, Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, is a huge fan of Kate's dress choice for the important royal outing - and thinks we should all be taking a leaf out of the Princess of Wales's book when it comes to bravely wearing fiery tones.
Caroline says, "This is a coat we've seen Kate wear on several occasions, and it's easy to see why. The structured shoulders and slim fit create a very sleek silhouette, while the bow adds an on-trend twist.
"The bold red is a really great colour on Kate, and if you want to know how to incorporate into your own wardrobe, follow her lead. Red on red works well so go all out," she adds.
The addition of fresh white pearl jewellery provided a crisp contrast against the all-red look - and injected a hearty dose of royal history into the event outfit.
Around her neck was the showstopping Four Row Japanese Pearl Choker from the late Queen Elizabeth II's jewellery collection, alongside Princess Diana's Collingwood Diamond and Pearl Drop Earrings that Prince William inherited when she passed away.
The future King gifted them to his wife, Catherine, who has worn the jewels as a nod to the late Princess Diana for numerous royal outings over the years.
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
-
-
Will there be a Miss Scarlet season 6? There's great news for fans of the period drama
Fans of the cosy period crime drama are hoping for news of a renewal and to see Miss Scarlet's detective adventures continue
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Victoria Beckham just gave Parisian trench coat styling a bold new twist
It's officially trench coat season and we're taking inspiration from VB's latest look
By Molly Smith Published
-
Zara Tindall's comfy wedges, cool sunglasses and Aspinal bag were the perfect trio of summer accessories
Her go-to accessories will take any summer outfit to the next level
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Amazon Spring Sale 2025: what to expect and how to find the best deals
Find out what to expect from the Amazon Spring Sale 2025 and how to find the best deals across beauty, fashion, health and homes
By Heidi Scrimgeour Published
-
Thanks to Meghan for some relaxed glam outfit inspiration - creamy neutrals are the style theme in her new Netflix show
Meghan Markle's style is all about soft neutrals and understated glamour in her Netflix series
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
My black leather jacket will have to forgive me - Queen Letizia’s cherry coloured one has got me shopping red
Queen Letizia of Spain went bold with her beautiful red leather jacket and I'm eager to recreate this look myself
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie looks epic in camo and cool walking boots as she gets stuck in for day at army centre
The Duchess of Edinburgh showed that functionality and style can go hand in hand as she stepped out in her sturdy walking boots
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Carole Middleton exudes class and confidence in collarless gingham jacket for first appearance of 2025
Carole Middleton's signature style couldn't be more elegant and her gingham jacket and sleek trousers epitomised this
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's undeniable chemistry stole the show at the 2025 Oscars
Together since 1983, the couple's love was palpable on the red carpet
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Not going to the races? You should still follow Zara Tindall's Cheltenham fashion mantra
Zara Tindall has revealed her number one style tip for Cheltenham outfits and it can be applied to so many other looks too
By Emma Shacklock Published