Kate Middleton is all pearls, bows and ravishing cherry red as she steps out for Commonwealth Day

The Princess of Wales arrived at Westminster Abbey in showstopping cherry red to attend celebrations for Commonwealth Day 2025

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the celebrations for Commonwealth Day on March 10, 2025 in London, England
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The Princess of Wales was a vision in cherry red as she stepped out for the 2025 Commonwealth Day celebrations in London.

Stepping out alongside Prince William, King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and the Duchess of Gloucester, Princess Catherine arrived at Westminster Abbey in a striking coat dress, hat and heels combination that shared the same vivid scarlet hue.

With a large statement bow detail taking centre stage on Kate's Catherine Walker dress, the future Queen added some timeless balance in the form of some gorgeous pearl jewellery, once worn by the late Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate's bold Catherine Walker piece is the brand's Beau Tie dress - a wool crepe coat blend number with a button-down detail, delicate flowing pleats and an ultra feminine bow neckline that can't be missed.

It's one we've seen her wear for special occasions in the past, including Kate's super festive Together At Christmas carol concert in December 2022.

Continuing with the rich red colour scheme, Princess Catherine chose the Gina Foster Seaford hat from her collection - an accessory we've seen her wear before, during her and William's 2014 tour of New Zealand.

The Jackie O style hat features a sweet felt flower detail and made for the perfect complimenting colour pop on top of Kate's half-pinned-back waves.

Shop Striking Red Dresses

Nobody's Child, Red Nova Midi Dress
Nobody's Child
Red Nova Midi Dress

Want to take inspiration from Princess Catherine and incorporate more red into your spring capsule wardrobe? This flowy and flattering Nobody's Child piece is a comfy and versatile option that's well worth an investment.

& Other Stories, Tiered Tie-Strap Midi Dress
& Other Stories
Tiered Tie-Strap Midi Dress

If you love the standout bow detail of Kate's coat dress, this tiered & Other Stories piece offers a more understated way to take inspiration from that element all summer long.

KarenMillen, Petite Pleated Tie Neck Woven Maxi Dress With Belt
Karen Millen
Petite Pleated Tie Neck Woven Maxi Dress With Belt

After an event dress like Kate's? This Karen Millen number is on sale and shares a similar bow detail to Catherine's piece. A great buy if you're on the hunt for a wedding guest dressright now.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Caroline Parr, Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, is a huge fan of Kate's dress choice for the important royal outing - and thinks we should all be taking a leaf out of the Princess of Wales's book when it comes to bravely wearing fiery tones.

Caroline says, "This is a coat we've seen Kate wear on several occasions, and it's easy to see why. The structured shoulders and slim fit create a very sleek silhouette, while the bow adds an on-trend twist.

"The bold red is a really great colour on Kate, and if you want to know how to incorporate into your own wardrobe, follow her lead. Red on red works well so go all out," she adds.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The addition of fresh white pearl jewellery provided a crisp contrast against the all-red look - and injected a hearty dose of royal history into the event outfit.

Around her neck was the showstopping Four Row Japanese Pearl Choker from the late Queen Elizabeth II's jewellery collection, alongside Princess Diana's Collingwood Diamond and Pearl Drop Earrings that Prince William inherited when she passed away.

The future King gifted them to his wife, Catherine, who has worn the jewels as a nod to the late Princess Diana for numerous royal outings over the years.

