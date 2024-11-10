Kate Middleton's subtle accessories speak volumes as she remembers war heroes with meaningful jewels - and pays touching tribute to Princess Diana

Kate Middleton showed an incredible attention to detail with her outfit for Saturday's Festival of Remembrance, with her subtle yet poignant accessories paying tribute to war heroes as well as her late mother-in-law Princess Diana.

The Royal Family made a rare joint appearance at last night's Festival of Remembrance, with Kate Middleton stepping out alongside other senior members of The Firm to celebrate the service of the British and Commonwealth Armed Forces with a series of musical performances, touching tributes, and emotional displays at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

The outing marked Kate's first appearance since the end of her chemotherapy treatment, with it hopefully being the first of many engagements as she slowly begins her return to work after recovering and recuperating at her Adelaide Cottage home in Berkshire.

As the entire family did, Kate wore a sombre all black outfit for the event and looked stunning in her chic coat dress, sheer black tights and classic black pumps. But did you notice her jewellery?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Kate Middleton's Pearl Jewellery

Kate has become well-known for incorporating poignant tributes into her outfits, whether that's through wearing a specific colour that's associated with a certain charity or awareness day or it's more subtle and done by incorporating specific jewels into her looks that have hidden meanings.

This is exactly what she did for her appearance on Saturday night. Accessorising with the surprisingly affordable Nura Pearl Pendant Necklace by Monica Vinader and a pair of pearl and diamond drop-detail earrings, Kate used the hidden meaning of the pearl gemstone to pay a subtle tribute to the fallen soldiers the Festival was remembering.

Pearls have long been the jewel of choice for Royal women when they're in mourning, with the custom stretching all the way back to Queen Victoria's reign which began in 1837.

We saw all of the Royal women wear pearls when Queen Elizabeth II passed away in 2022 and by incorporating them into her Remembrance Day outfit, Kate symbolised the grief and respect she feels over the loss of those who died while serving the country.

But as well as paying tribute to the fallen soldiers, Kate's jewels also included a poignant nod to her late mother-in-law. The Collingwood pearl and diamond earrings she wore once belonged to Princess Diana and Kate has worn them on a multitude of occasions to honour the late Royal.

The poignant accessories didn't stop there, with Kate incorporating two badges into her outfit as tributes too. Pinned to the lapel of her coat dress was the traditional poppy pin worn by the Royal Family throughout November to mark Remembrance Sunday and underneath the flower sat a brooch of the Fleet Air Arm, of which Kate is the new Commodore-in-Chief.