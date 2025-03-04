Kate Middleton's pancake confession is one of the most relatable royal food revelations we've heard

Catherine, Princess of Wales made a pancake confession in 2023 that is one of the most relatable royal food revelations we’ve heard.

The Princess of Wales can turn her hand to anything and has often impressed fans with her skillset over the years, from playing tennis with Roger Federer to her special piano performance shown at Eurovision 2023. She’s just as talented in the kitchen according to Prince William, but Kate once revealed her culinary Achilles’ heel - pancakes! We’re used to hearing intriguing anecdotes about the royals’ food preferences and cooking abilities, but we never thought we’d hear the Princess of Wales reveal she "always" seems to have pancake mishaps.

Kate will likely be marking Shrove Tuesday in the traditional way on 4th March by making a batch of pancakes, perhaps with Prince George, Charlotte and Louis at Adelaide Cottage. However, back in 2023 she explained that her pancakes tend to get stuck in the pan…or on the ceiling.

(Image credit: Photo by HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The future Queen hasn’t undertaken an engagement on Shrove Tuesday this year, but in 2023 she visited Oxford House Nursing home. She got stuck into some pancake flipping but first she predicted to the nursing home’s Head Chef, Anna Wright, that it might not go exactly to plan.

"I always seem to get my pancakes stuck either in the pan or the ceiling or the floor," she reportedly confessed, as per Hello!.

The Princess of Wales apparently made a false start before managing to flip her pancake successfully in the air as members of staff and residents applauded. However, she hilariously pointed at her pancake and told them, "Definitely don't eat that one".

After the engagement, which saw Kate meet and talk with residents and staff, chef Anna Wright praised the royal’s efforts and shared that she had been under "pressure" with an audience.

(Image credit: Photo by Hannah McKay - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

She supposedly said, "She did a very good job - I think maybe the mixture was a bit thick and she was under quite a bit of pressure. She said she will make them for her kids but I'm sure she will make better."

Kate’s pancake confession suggests that this visit wasn’t the first time that her pancakes have gone slightly wrong, but as someone who loves tradition and family time it’s likely she’ll persevere and still make some for her kids this Shrove Tuesday too. The consistency and temperature are key with cooking pancakes and we often find it tricky to master ourselves, so it’s a breath of fresh air to hear we’re not the only ones.

Whilst she might sometimes struggle with creating the perfect pancake, complete with the obligatory flip, the Princess of Wales enjoys baking and cooking with Prince George, Charlotte and Louis too. In 2017 she visited St Luke’s Community Centre to help prepare food for a Commonwealth Big Lunch and reportedly told a member, Yolanda, about making pizza from scratch with her kids.

(Image credit: Photo by Tolga Akmen - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"I've done that with George and Charlotte - making pizza dough," the Princess declared, according to Hello!. "They love it because they can get their hands messy."

She was pregnant with Prince Louis at the time and all three no doubt enjoy making delicious pizzas with their mum to this day. Kate herself is a big pizza fan and at Islington's Community Garden in 2018 she shared her ultimate topping.

"Does anyone ever put bacon on a pizza? Bacon’s great," she said to a child in a video taken at the event. "Do you not think that sounds good? I quite like that actually…It’s like having pepperoni but it’s not as spicy."