Kate Middleton just conjured up the most magical autumn treat for Prince George, Charlotte and Louis

There’s no one failsafe trick to being a cool mom, but a sprinkling of magic can certainly help - as the Princess of Wales has proved. She and Prince William have reportedly brightened up George, Charlotte and Louis's autumn already with a very special trip most children could only dream of.

According to the Daily Mail, the couple recently took their three children to visit the Hogsmeade Station set for the new Harry Potter television series. The Wales family allegedly got to experience a bit of the magic up close because part of the set was built in Windsor Great Park, not too far from Adelaide Cottage and very close to their rumoured forever home Forest Lodge.

As well as getting to tour the set, the Wales family are said to have met with some of the cast, including the three young stars who’ll play Harry, Ron and Hermione.

(Image credit: Paul Rogers - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"It was so special," a source who was on set alleged to the publication. "Kate and the children met the young actors and the director on the set. There was only one night of filming there, so it really was a magical ticket."

They continued, "And as for Louis, he got the chance to ride on the train with the driver. He seemed to absolutely love it. It's the dream for most children to step aboard the Hogwarts Express."

As per Marie Claire, another source revealed that they weren’t the only royal children who were supposedly invited to the spellbinding experience. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's children are said to have visited the set, too.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"They were busy looking at the Hogwarts Express and it genuinely seemed like a magical time for them," the source shared.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Reflecting on this reported visit, woman&home's Royal Editor, Emma Shacklock says, "As royals there are certain outings that Prince George, Charlotte and Louis get to enjoy that not everyone would, but they're not constant. Prince William and Kate reserve these trips for things they genuinely love, like when George gets to go to watch the football and Charlotte visited the Strictly Come Dancing set. That way they can really appreciate them for the treats that they are."

The Wales children might be very familiar with the plotlines and characters of Harry Potter by now. Queen Camilla previously revealed, as per the Daily Mail, that King Charles once read them to her grandchildren, so it's always possible he's read the novels to George, Charlotte and Louis too.

(Image credit: Paul Rogers - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, more than a decade ago Kate, along with Prince William and Prince Harry attended the official opening of the Warner Bros. Harry Potter Studio Tour. The trio enjoyed letting their inner children run wild, being pictured waving wands and playing with costumes and props from the sets of the original Harry Potter movies.

During this visit in April 2013, Kate was actually pregnant with George - and now he’s nearly a teenager getting to see the franchise get made in a different form alongside his siblings.