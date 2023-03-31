Kate Middleton 'made a big difference' in Prince William accepting his future role as King

Kate Middleton played a crucial role when it came to Prince William accepting his future role as King, according to a royal expert.

Kate "made a big difference" in Prince William accepting that he will one day be King, a royal author has said.

The royal biographer has suggested that Prince William's relationship with Kate and her constant support has solidified his commitment to royal duty.

In other royal news, this is Prince William and Harry's special joint role at coronation that Charles has 'scrapped' - even if Harry does attend.

Prince William is heir to the throne in the royal line of succession and will be taking on a key role in the Coronation of King Charles in a few weeks.

But according to royal experts, thanks to William's upbringing, he has struggled to come to terms with his future role as King - something which his wife Kate Middleton has helped him with over the years.

Royal author Sally Bedell Smith has said that Kate offered her husband "pivotal support" as he moved past his parents' "dysfunctional" marriage and accepted his future role.

Referencing the troubled relationship between Charles and Diana, Sally said, "They were fighting a lot. They were just doing things in front of their children that I'm sure were very difficult to witness. And that obviously had a more profound impact on Harry than it seems to have had on William."

(Image credit: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

She added, "For a long time, William and Harry were very bonded by having endured that very dysfunctional marriage.

"And William, I think, partly through marrying a woman who would understand that and who would support him, and particularly support him in his role as a future king, I think that made a big difference."

Adding to this, royal biographer Howard Hodgson has revealed how Kate has demonstrated that she's an "extremely good influence on the prince" and that he was "lucky to marry her."

He told Express.co.uk, "Certainly William is very dutiful, and I think supported by Kate. They ensure that they keep a good appearance, they do put the public, the country and the monarchy first.

(Image credit: Photo by James Devaney/FilmMagic via Getty)

"I think he was very lucky to marry her. I think she’s an extremely good influence and is well-liked by the people, and so she should be."

Prince William married Kate Middleton on April 29, 2011 at Westminster Abbey, meaning the couple will soon be celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary.

The couple invited nearly 2,000 people to the wedding. Around 600 people were then invited to the reception at Buckingham Palace that was hosted by the Queen, and 300 people were invited to the evening meal hosted by Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales.

Sarah Burton at Alexander McQueen designed Kate Middleton’s iconic wedding dress, as well as her evening dress. The designer also created Pippa Middleton's maid of honor dress for the ceremony.