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Kate Middleton uses these two affordable items to help her stay cool - and stylish - in the heat

These items are a royal saviour in this kind of weather and they also complement the elegance of her outfits

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Catherine, Princess of Wales, attends the award ceremony following the Gentlemen&#039;s Singles Final match on day fourteen of Wimbledon 2025
(Image credit: Photo by Thomas Schreyer/VCG via Getty Images)
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Even in a heatwave the Princess of Wales's outfits are always super elegant, so finding ways to keep cool and still look polished is a must for her. During Wimbledon the weather is often as scorching as it is right now and last year Kate reached for two items to help her out as she enjoyed the tennis.

She paired her gorgeous cobalt blue Roksanda dress with a floppy wide-brimmed sunhat from LK Bennett and a paddle fan. Whether you're ordering last-minute sunhats to beat the heat or already have one in your summer capsule wardrobe, something like hers is stylish and practical.

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 13, 2025

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Shop Kate's Heatwave Saviours

Sadly, LK Bennett has now closed but there are always so many options out there and the Princess was clever in choosing a light neutral design. White or tan hats will go with everything and are a softer contrast against most colours than a dark tone like black or navy.