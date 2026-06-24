Kate Middleton uses these two affordable items to help her stay cool - and stylish - in the heat

Even in a heatwave the Princess of Wales's outfits are always super elegant, so finding ways to keep cool and still look polished is a must for her. During Wimbledon the weather is often as scorching as it is right now and last year Kate reached for two items to help her out as she enjoyed the tennis.

She paired her gorgeous cobalt blue Roksanda dress with a floppy wide-brimmed sunhat from LK Bennett and a paddle fan. Whether you're ordering last-minute sunhats to beat the heat or already have one in your summer capsule wardrobe, something like hers is stylish and practical.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Shop Kate's Heatwave Saviours

M&S Open Weave Wide Brim Hat £26 at M&S The open-weave design of this affordable M&S hat gives it a breathable, breezy feel. It's got a wide brim to provide plenty of shade and the ribbon fastening helps keep it securely in place and adds a chic touch. Throw on with floaty dresses or with shorts and a vest top. Furtalk Neutral Wide Brim Sun Hat £21.65 (was £30.99) at Amazon Featuring a black ribbon running around the brim for some contrast, this hat is such a timeless piece to wear when it's boiling hot. It's foldable which makes it great for travel and you can adjust the fit too using the strap. There's an inner band that helps wick moisture away too. & Other Stories Grosgrain Trim Hat £32 at & Other Stories Crafted from lightweight raffia straw and trimmed with a cotton grosgrain band, this hat is a style statement as well as a practical piece. It featuring a wide brim that’s perfect for shielding your eyes and a woven sweatband too. Fansof.fans Fabric Handheld Fan £6.74 at Amazon This design comes in so many different colours if you want your fan to make a bold statement, though the white one is so versatile. It's easily foldable and has a vintage feel to it, with a matching fringed tassel detail. H&M Cream Handheld Folding Fan £9.99 at H&M You can't really go wrong with neutral accessories and this foldable fan is a soft cream hue. It's crafted with fabric panels and has a single metal stud at the bottom to hold everything in place. If you want something more statement, H&M makes this in vibrant colours and patterns too. Eastern Wind White Lace Fan £7.19 (was £8.99) at Amazon You can currently pick up this fan even more affordably if you're an Amazon Prime member and it comes with a neat case to carry it in. It's handmade with lace and bamboo and the delicacy of it would complement a dress perfectly.

Sadly, LK Bennett has now closed but there are always so many options out there and the Princess was clever in choosing a light neutral design. White or tan hats will go with everything and are a softer contrast against most colours than a dark tone like black or navy.