Kate Middleton uses these two affordable items to help her stay cool - and stylish - in the heat
These items are a royal saviour in this kind of weather and they also complement the elegance of her outfits
Even in a heatwave the Princess of Wales's outfits are always super elegant, so finding ways to keep cool and still look polished is a must for her. During Wimbledon the weather is often as scorching as it is right now and last year Kate reached for two items to help her out as she enjoyed the tennis.
She paired her gorgeous cobalt blue Roksanda dress with a floppy wide-brimmed sunhat from LK Bennett and a paddle fan. Whether you're ordering last-minute sunhats to beat the heat or already have one in your summer capsule wardrobe, something like hers is stylish and practical.
Shop Kate's Heatwave Saviours
The open-weave design of this affordable M&S hat gives it a breathable, breezy feel. It's got a wide brim to provide plenty of shade and the ribbon fastening helps keep it securely in place and adds a chic touch. Throw on with floaty dresses or with shorts and a vest top.
Featuring a black ribbon running around the brim for some contrast, this hat is such a timeless piece to wear when it's boiling hot. It's foldable which makes it great for travel and you can adjust the fit too using the strap. There's an inner band that helps wick moisture away too.
You can't really go wrong with neutral accessories and this foldable fan is a soft cream hue. It's crafted with fabric panels and has a single metal stud at the bottom to hold everything in place. If you want something more statement, H&M makes this in vibrant colours and patterns too.
Sadly, LK Bennett has now closed but there are always so many options out there and the Princess was clever in choosing a light neutral design. White or tan hats will go with everything and are a softer contrast against most colours than a dark tone like black or navy.