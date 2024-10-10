Kate Middleton's icy blue mini dress had the most unusual silhouette - and we want to see her wear it again

Kate Middleton's icy blue mini dress was a stand-out outfit with the most unusual silhouette - and we want to see her wear it again.

We will all have our favourite tones that make up a lot of our autumn capsule wardrobe, whether it’s neutral shades like beige and black, or deep hues like burgundy and forest green. For the Royal Family, blue is their staple clothing colour all year round and the Princess of Wales is particularly partial to wearing a pop of electric blue or navy. On occasion she has dabbled with pastel blues as well and in October 2014 Kate wore the most sensational icy blue mini dress that we’ve never quite forgotten. If you’re starting to look for Christmas party outfits and wouldn’t typically consider pale blue options then you might be inspired to after seeing this stand-out look, which the senior royal chose for the 2014 Wildlife Photographer of the Year Awards.

As a long-time supporter of some of the best British clothing brands, it’s perhaps no surprise that the Princess of Wales’s gorgeous dress was by Jenny Packham, one of her favourite designers. It was the perfect blend of elegant and bold, with a mini dress silhouette covered by flowing sections of fabric that created a train-like overskirt.

(Image credit: Photo by ARTHUR EDWARDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

This made Kate’s icy blue dress that bit more modest and formal than it might otherwise have been had it been just a mini dress. It also added drama with the sweep of the skirt fabric and this rose upwards to meet at the bodice which had a wrap-style shape. The V-neckline was stunning and the three quarter length sleeves balanced out the short hem of the underskirt and provided some additional coverage and warmth on a chilly autumn evening.

This gown would have been spectacular no matter what colour Her Royal Highness had chosen, but we can’t help being entranced by this pastel blue shade. Anyone who’s not a big fan of wearing always-popular darker colours and jewel tones in the autumn and winter months, or for party season, might be pleasantly surprised by how wearable yet striking pale blue can be.

(Image credit: Photo by Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The colour of Kate’s dress looked slightly more green or more cool-toned blue depending on the light and it worked so beautifully with her neutral accessories. This is a brilliant approach to take if you’re not entirely sure how to incorporate a certain colour into your wardrobe, as neutral accessories are a failsafe style partner that works with any shade and makes an outfit slightly less bold.

The Princess of Wales carried a clutch bag by Alexander McQueen that was a soft pinky-beige hue and she followed her mum Carole Middleton’s easy style trick for a put-together look and coordinated her bag to her shoes. Whilst her bag was quite classic with its curved rectangular shape, her LK Bennett heels were quite playful. They had a fun bow at the front attached to the ankle strap and a peep toe design.

(Image credit: Photo by Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The combination of unique and classic details across her entire outfit made it so striking and although we’ve not seen Kate wear her icy blue mini dress since, we believe it deserves to make a comeback one day soon. It couldn’t have been more fabulous for this special evening which saw the Princess of Wales present the Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year award to a delighted Carlos Perez Naval and meet finalists in her role as Patron of the Natural History Museum.