Kate Middleton has an impressive 'bone crusher' handshake that exudes confidence

There's no such thing as a weak handshake when it comes to the Princess of Wales

Kate Middleton's handshakes - Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles and wears a blue blazer during a visit to SportsAid at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre to mark World Mental Health Day on October 12, 2023 in Marlow, England.
(Image credit: Getty Images: Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Naomi Jamieson
By Naomi Jamieson
published

For Kate Middleton, shaking hands is part of her job as a royal, with the Princess of Wales stepping out to meet with royal fans and important figures for regular official engagements - and according to a body language expert, she has a rather strong handshake. 

While the Princess of Wales is known for her powerful fashion sense - aided by her best blazers, her elegant dresses and stylish pantsuits - not to mention her confident 'swagger', it's her handshake that's said to be truly impressive. And it was something that stood out when she met the England Rugby team recently. 

According to body language expert Darren Stanton, when greeting the England Rugby team in their dressing room, Kate gave 'fantastic' handshakes, which speak to her growing confidence in her royal role.

Kate Middleton's handshakes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As patron of the English Rugby Union, Kate Middleton nipped into the team's dressing room to congratulate them on their win against Fiji - in the quarter-final leg of the Rugby World Cup 2023, held in France.

The pictures from the event show the mother-of-three looking effortlessly chic in a £65 Zara blazer (despite suffering a fashion faux pas) as she greeted and grasped the hands of players, showing off what Darren has described as her 'bone crusher handshake'.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Patron of the Rugby Football Union congratulates Manu Tuilagi of England on the team's victory in the changing room following the Rugby World Cup France 2023 Quarter Final match between England and Fiji at Stade Velodrome on October 15, 2023 in Marseille, France

(Image credit: Getty Images: Dan Mullan)

The Daily Express reports that the body language analyst told Betfair Slots,"There’s a fantastic picture of Kate in the dressing room, where she’s shaking the hands of the rugby players.

"If you zoom in on that you can see it’s a real bone crusher handshake, which is in a positive sense. It’s not a weak handshake. She’s got a really good grip."

Kate Middleton's handshakes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales also pulled a few other 'gestures of respect' out for the visit, with Stanton elaborating on the meaning behind the royal placing her right hand on one of the rugby players. He said, "This is normally seen as a power gesture, but we know Kate isn’t like it. It’s a general gesture of respect and rapport from her towards the other person." 

Kate's tactile approach and firm handshakes are just a few of the many examples we've seen of her growing confidence, or as Stanton calls it, 'swagger.' Even her wardrobe has marked a shift, with Kate described as 'transforming before our eyes' with her tailored blazers and matching suits. 

Topics
Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson
Lifestyle News Writer

Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Women's Lifestyle team, where she covers everything from entertainment to fashion and beauty, as well as TikTok trends for woman&home, after previously writing for My Imperfect Life and GoodTo. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2021, after always having a passion for writing and earned her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ.


Before working for Future Publishing’s Lifestyle News team, she worked in the Ad production team. Here she wrote and designed adverts on all sorts of things, which then went into print magazines across all genres. Now, when she isn’t writing articles on celebs, fashion trends, or the newest shows on Netflix, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸