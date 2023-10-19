Kate Middleton has an impressive 'bone crusher' handshake that exudes confidence
There's no such thing as a weak handshake when it comes to the Princess of Wales
For Kate Middleton, shaking hands is part of her job as a royal, with the Princess of Wales stepping out to meet with royal fans and important figures for regular official engagements - and according to a body language expert, she has a rather strong handshake.
While the Princess of Wales is known for her powerful fashion sense - aided by her best blazers, her elegant dresses and stylish pantsuits - not to mention her confident 'swagger', it's her handshake that's said to be truly impressive. And it was something that stood out when she met the England Rugby team recently.
According to body language expert Darren Stanton, when greeting the England Rugby team in their dressing room, Kate gave 'fantastic' handshakes, which speak to her growing confidence in her royal role.
As patron of the English Rugby Union, Kate Middleton nipped into the team's dressing room to congratulate them on their win against Fiji - in the quarter-final leg of the Rugby World Cup 2023, held in France.
The pictures from the event show the mother-of-three looking effortlessly chic in a £65 Zara blazer (despite suffering a fashion faux pas) as she greeted and grasped the hands of players, showing off what Darren has described as her 'bone crusher handshake'.
The Daily Express reports that the body language analyst told Betfair Slots,"There’s a fantastic picture of Kate in the dressing room, where she’s shaking the hands of the rugby players.
"If you zoom in on that you can see it’s a real bone crusher handshake, which is in a positive sense. It’s not a weak handshake. She’s got a really good grip."
The Princess of Wales also pulled a few other 'gestures of respect' out for the visit, with Stanton elaborating on the meaning behind the royal placing her right hand on one of the rugby players. He said, "This is normally seen as a power gesture, but we know Kate isn’t like it. It’s a general gesture of respect and rapport from her towards the other person."
Kate's tactile approach and firm handshakes are just a few of the many examples we've seen of her growing confidence, or as Stanton calls it, 'swagger.' Even her wardrobe has marked a shift, with Kate described as 'transforming before our eyes' with her tailored blazers and matching suits.
